Lucky on Apple TV release time, age rating, trailer, and full release schedule

For the first time since her Emmy Award-nominated role in Netflix's obscenely popular miniseries The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to the small screen for a brand-new starring role in a streaming limited series. She's back in the gripping Apple TV crime thriller miniseries Lucky, which comes from creator Jonathan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

Based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley, Lucky stars Taylor-Joy as Lucky Armstrong, a con artist whose latest heist doesn't go quite as planned and lands her going on the run from multiple enemies hunting her down. Taylor-Joy, who won a Golden Globe for her breakthrough role in the Netflix sensation, also executive produces the highly anticipated new drama.

Apple TV premieres Lucky on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 as one of its latest summer releases. The miniseries' run will take us through nearly the remainder of the summer, but when can fans expect new episodes to drop? We're sharing the release times for the episodes as well as the full release schedule, details on the age rating, and what to expect based on the trailer!

Episode 1. Timothy Olyphant and Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," premiering July 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Apple TV releases Lucky weekly on Wednesdays

As mentioned above, Lucky debuts on Wednesday, July 15 with two episodes. After the two-episode premiere, the remaining five episodes will release weekly through the season finale on Aug. 19. The series only contains seven episodes, a unique number but not out of the ordinary for a limited series.

Even though Apple TV releases new episodes on Wednesdays, the streamer has been known to drop episodes "early" in the United States. New episodes are typically released on the platform at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, which means Lucky actually drops on Tuesday nights beginning on July 14. But around the world, new episodes are available to watch in all countries on Wednesdays.

Below we shared the full release schedule for all seven episodes:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, July 15

Episode 2 — Wednesday, July 15

Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 22

Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 29

Episode 5 — Wednesday, August 5

Episode 6 — Wednesday, August 12

Episode 7 — Wednesday, August 19

Episode 2. Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," premiering July 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lucky earns TV-MA rating for violence, sexual content, and more

According to the show's official page on Apple TV, Lucky has been given an age rating of TV-MA, though anyone who has watched the trailer or read the book (or even just read the synopsis) probably isn't surprised by that. Most Apple TV shows are typically rated TV-MA anyway.

The series has been recommended for mature audiences, and the TV-MA rating was earned due to the show's inclusion of "language, sexual content, and violence," per the rating on Apple TV's website. Evidence of the violence can be seen from the still imagery from the series, which showcases Taylor-Joy with blood caked in her hair and dried on her face after an obvious fight.

Given the nature of the story, which finds Lucky on the run from the FBI and a crime boss, there's sure to be plenty of physical and gun violence featured in each episode. Additionally, the series has been marked for heightened language and sexual content, which could include potential nudity.

Episode 1. Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey in "Lucky," premiering July 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

What to expect from Anya Taylor-Joy in Lucky

Since her character's name is the title of the show, Anya Taylor-Joy will be the actor viewers spend the most time with and plays the character we're supposed to be rooting for to win. But even as the trailer reveals, she's a complicated character with a past, some secrets, and a reason to run.

Lucky's in the midst of the fight for her life as she's on the run from being pursued by various people and threats, including her mother-in-law Priscilla Matheson (Annette Bening), the dangerous leader of a crime organization. Clearly, there's a lot to unpack about Lucky's marriage to Cary Matheson (Drew Starkey), including his current whereabouts. Not to mention, there's also Lucky's incarcerated father John (Timothy Olyphant).

Take a closer look at the full Lucky cast, both main and recurring stars:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Lucky Armstrong

Annette Bening as Priscilla Matheson

Timothy Olyphant as John Armstrong

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Agent Billie Rand

Drew Starkey as Cary Matheson

Clifton Collins Jr. as Harris "Dutch" Ocampo

Mo McRae as Agent Eli Gates

William Fitchner as Whittaker

Eric Lange as Kershaw

Apple TV has been on a hot streak this summer with must-watch shows like Widow's Bay, Cape Fear, Star City, and more. Lucky will definitely keep that streak alive, and considering the series comes from the creator of Your Friends and Neighbors, the newly minted Emmy nominee for Outstanding Drama Series, there's no doubt we will be hooked from the beginning.

Before you begin watching the new series on July 15, check out the trailer below!