Lucky season 1 episode 2 recap: A desert con suddenly gives Lucky control

The first episode of Lucky started with a real bang, including three shocking deaths straight out of a Sabrina Carpenter music video and plenty of questions yet to be answered. Where is Cary and the money? Did he double-cross Lucky? And how deep is the history between their families if there's a connection between her father's crimes and Cary's mother's crimes?

Lucky episode 2 doesn't immediately provide any answers to our questions, but we do see what Lucky and Cary's relationship was like before all of this mess began. The couple carelessly drives down the road at night while singing along to "Modern Love" by David Bowie. They enter a storage unit, where they stole the millions Lucky's currently on the hook for.

It's a stark contrast to her current state, which is bloodied and dehydrated while trudging through the desert. In prison, John receives an unexpected visit from Priscilla, and yes, they do in fact have some kind of history. Apparently, Priscilla recently left prison, though details are scarce. They dance around the subject of Lucky, and Priscilla offers something like a warning about Lucky's fate.

John and Priscilla might have had something romantic in the past, but there's certainly no love lost between them. Lucky happens upon a house in the middle of the desert and kills a rattlesnake to protect two younger girls. She rushes to a nearby hose for a quick drink, but the girls' grandmother (Alanna Ubach) holds her at gunpoint and threatens her to get off the property.

Episode 2. Annette Bening in "Lucky," premiering July 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Priscilla searches for Cary while Lucky finds a hideout

Lucky lies about getting into a car accident and talks her way into an invitation into the house. The FBI has already made it to Lucky's burned to a crisp crime scene, and Rand believes that Lucky was to blame or was at least at the scene. She also wonders exactly what pulled Lucky back into crime when she was supposedly out. The assistant director arrives on the scene and it's tense.

He accuses Rand of trying to put Priscilla away again, but she explains that has her eyes on Wayne Whittaker and her theory that John called on Lucky to move his nest egg. Rand has her eyes on multiple birds with this single stone, but he warns her not to get focused on a vendetta against Priscilla. Meanwhile, Lucky's wounds are tended to by Lita and she's later all cleaned up.

Lucky claims her name is Rachel, and while she's mysterious, she's good with the young girls. She tells Lita that she was pushed out of the car by her husband, leaning on sympathy to disarm Lita. There are aspects of their conversation that have truth, but Lucky claims that her husband is a cop. Priscilla pays a visit to car rental service and strong arms her way into learning where Cary's car is.

For some reason, his rental car is at a mall in Long Beach. Priscilla delivers this news to Dutch and wonders whether Cary was kidnapped or killed. Dutch keeps an eye on the FBI investigating at the crime scene in the desert and he's still in pursuit of Lucky as Priscilla heads to Long Beach. Inside his car, Priscilla finds a napkin with an address in Echo Park.

Lucky has dinner with Lita and the girls and ignores a phone call from her dad, who Lita actually thinks is Rachel's cop husband. Priscilla arrives at the address written on the napkin and the man who answers the door claims he doesn't know Cary. She pulls a gun on him, but his answer doesn't change even after she shoots him in the foot. Dutch and Rand both get closer to Lucky's hideaway.

Priscilla next pays a visit to Whittaker (William Fichtner) to ask for more time in finding the money, but they're at a crossroads. Their argument appears to end with a moment of sexual intimacy, but Whittaker instead wraps his hands around her throat as a threat. After cleaning up dinner and putting the girls to bed, Rand abruptly knocks on the door.

Episode 2. Anya Taylor-Joy in "Lucky," premiering July 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Lucky avoids a run-in with Rand and evades Dutch again

Lucky lies and says that the agent works with her husband. Lita sends her to hide in the bedroom with the girls, and Lucky grabs a knife before rushing down the hallway. When Rand asks questions about Lucky, Lita denies knowing her. Rand asks to come in for water, which allows her to look around the house. She spots four plates on the drying rack and asks why there are four.

Lita begins to struggle with this line of questioning. Rand explains that Lucky is dangerous and on the run, the opposite of the story she was sold. With that, Lita switched sides. Lucky says her goodbyes to the girls and sneaks out of the room. Rand advises Lita to call her granddaughters to the kitchen to have ice cream. Rand walks back into the house in search of Lucky, who plots her escape.

While Rand searches another room, Lucky steals money from Lita's purse and pries open a window. Despite her struggle, she's able to escape before Rand can find her. Lucky steals Lita's struck, secretly swiping the keys earlier in the night, and used the knife she stole to slash Rand's tires. Like her dad taught her, she's always one step ahead and in control.

Lucky pushes down the guilt of lying to the girls and pulls over at a gas station due to a low tank. She unknowingly passes Dutch heading in the opposite direction. He turns around when he hears an APB matching Lucky's description. Inside the gas station, Lucky spots Dutch, who quickly notices her hiding. He buys lottery scratchers and shoots in her direction.

Dutch holds Lucky at gunpoint as the cashier calls the police. They bounce questions back and forth between each other, and it's clear Lucky doesn't know where Cary is. Once again utilizing spilled gas, she throws her lighter to the ground to catch Dutch's boots on fire as she hides among cars outside. With the cops closing in, Lucky decides to stash under in a tarp in the bed of Dutch's truck.

Watch Lucky only on Apple TV.