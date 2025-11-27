Who is Luke Kokotek? Get to know Young Will Byers from Stranger Things 5

Can you believe it? Stranger Things 5 is now streaming on Netflix for everyone to watch and enjoy. Well, not the entire season. But the first four episodes are already out, giving fans an intense, action-packed, and suspense-filled start that sets the stage for the rest of the final installment.

While we get to reunite with the Hawkins gang, there’s also an exciting new presence on screen this season. In the first five minutes of the first episode, we're reintroduced to a young Will Byers. We say "reintroduced" because, although fans have known Will since season 1, this time he’s portrayed by rising star Luke Kokotek. The show used advanced CGI to subtly blend Noah Schnapp’s likeness onto Kokotek's body, creating a seamless and strikingly realistic portrayal of 11-year-old Will.

Although Kokotek doesn't have a big part in the fifth season, it hasn't stopped fans from wanting to know more about him. Who is this talented young actor bringing a younger Will to life? Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Luke Kokotek, the rising star making his mark on Stranger Things 5.

Luke Kokotek At The Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 - Arrivals | Monica Schipper/GettyImages

What you should know about Luke Kokotek

Luke Kokotek is a newcomer to the entertainment industry, so he doesn't have that many acting credits under his belt. According to IMDb, he currently has eight projects that he's been in, with his role as young Will in Stranger Things 5 being his biggest and most high-profile role to date. Given that more eyes are on him now, we're expecting to see Kokotek land even bigger and more prominent roles in the near future. We're speaking it into existence!

Here's a list of all the movies and shows Kokotek has appeared in so far:

115 Grains (movie)

Game of Heirs (TV show)

Scared to Death (movie)

If the Creek Don't Rise (short film)

As Perennial as the Grass (movie)

Winter Psalm (short film)

After Frozen, Triplet Sons Regret (TV show)

Stranger Things (TV show)

Luke Ellison Kokotek is his full name. He was born on Feb. 4, 2014, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which makes him 11 years old and his zodiac sign Aquarius. When it comes to things he enjoys, Kokotek is a true all-rounder. He shared on his Instagram page that he loves gaming, biking, riding his scooter and hoverboard, and even helps with beekeeping and gardening alongside his mom.

Here are three more fun facts that Kokotek shared via his social media page:

He is the youngest of five children.

He unofficially started acting at age 3 in plays written by his sister.

He entered the film industry at just 5 years old.

We can't wait to see what projects this young, gifted actor takes on next. But for now, we'll just have to enjoy watching him light up the screen as young Will Byers in Stranger Things 5.