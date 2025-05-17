League One pick Wrexham AFC continues to ride high in Welcome to Wrexham season 4 (release schedule)

FX's Welcome to Wrexham returned for a fourth season, and we couldn't be more excited! The third-oldest football club in the world, AFC Wrexham was on the brink of closure, having spent a daunting 87 years in the Football League only to decline into non-league status in 2007. The club had already been struggling financially for decades, and during the 2020 COVID pandemic, Wrexham is said to have shuttered its doors and furloughed its staff.

Wrexham began a bit rockily with its initial debut. Both McElhenney and Reynolds fully copped to their inexperience when it came to football, and sought the advice of an expert from former EFL CEO Shaun Harvey. In the seasons since, they have managed to turn around the team's prospects, as well as invigorate the economy and connect with fans of the once-sidelined local team.

“WELCOME TO WREXHAM” — “All In?” — Season 4, Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, May 15th) Pictured: (l-r) Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds. CR: FX. | Courtesy of FX

For all the criticism the co-owners faced initially upon their buy-out, Reynolds and McElhenney have both proven their mettle in the arena of sports investment. In the season 3 finale, we watched Wrexham AFC secure back-to-back promotions to League One for both the women's and men's teams, something not thought possible only four years before.

Season 4 premiered on May 15, and tensions are already high, with the men's and women's clubs both competing on a pre-season tour. The men's team holds their own in their matches, but the women's team falter in all three games, with an aggregate of 22-1. The team is also preparing to upgrade their infrastructure, and the scope of the show's story continues to include local stories from business owners and families in the quiet town of Wrexham.

“WELCOME TO WREXHAM” — “Disney FC”— Season 4, Episode 3 (Airs Thursday, May 22nd) Pictured: (l-r) Glenn Howerton, Danny DeVito. CR: FX. | Courtesy of FX

After a humbling defeat against Tom Brady's own pet team, Birmingham City, losing 3-1, the budget differential between Wrexham and the other contenders in League One is beginning to show. Fans can look forward to another packed season of highs, lows, and new complications unique to their league placement. New episodes premier on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. See our chart below for specific episode releases!

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Thursday, May 15 Episode 2 Thursday, May 15 Episode 3 Thursday, May 22 Episode 4 Thursday, May 29 Episode 5 Thursday, June 5 Episode 6 Thursday, June 12 Episode 7 Thursday, June 19 Episode 8 Thursday, June 26

The latest episodes also features locals Yaroslav and Oksana Izveikov, a couple who fled from Ukraine during the Russian invasion, and Rebecca McHugh, a local cafe owner. This show has always walked a fine line somewhere between a sports docuseries and a vanity project, and this season does not seem much different. Obviously, as the co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney are placed front-and-center, but I have to wonder how necessary a show like this is if you genuinely enjoy the sport. Celebrities can't just have weird hobbies anymore, they need a TV show about it.

Welcome to Wrexham airs at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays and streams on Hulu.