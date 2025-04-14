Manifest season 5 gets new update from Warner Bros boss: ‘Never say never’

Manifest, a supernatural drama, was initially cancelled after season 3 on NBC, but then Netflix revived it for a fourth and final season. The series had some flaws, but overall it was a great show with a superb cast. I watched it because it was a supernatural storyline with a semi-time travel aspect, which I'm a sucker for no matter what the storyline happens to contain.

But Manifest was a unique show in that they weren't supernatural beings or time travelers. Instead, they were passengers who vanished on Flight 828 for five years. During those years, their loved ones aged, some passed away, and others moved on, while the 828 passengers remained the same age and had no knowledge of time passing. In a twist of fate, the show ended where the story began years earlier in season 1.

Warner Bros. boss Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO, gives an exciting update two years after the Manifest series finale. Dungey spoke with Deadline on April 11 about the network's many titles and gave updates on other projects under their umbrella. When asked if fans would see Manifest season 5 or some kind of continuation, she said, "Never say never."

This may not shock dedicated fans who follow Manifest creator Jeff Rake on social media. In August 2024, he tweeted an exciting update: "No green light yet, but fyi my partners and I are working nonstop to bring you the spinoff you deserve. Keep the faith." Ironically enough, it was on 828 day as a nod to the show. Not only do the fans love the show, but so does the creator and the Warner Bros boss, which sparks hope for a return.

Manifest. (L to R) Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in episode 405 of Manifest. Cr. Peter Kramer/Netflix © 2022

Manifest was supposed to be six seasons

Back in November 2022, Rake spoke to Deadline about how Manifest was cut short by two seasons. Initially, the creator planned a six-season series, saying, "I had arbitrarily picked the death date as June 2, 2024, way back when. I did that because I was hoping that we’d have six seasons. June 2, 2024, was six years after the story began."

Essentially, the story would have flowed more slowly. Instead, the creator sped up the story once Netflix saved the show for one last season, giving fans a "happy ending" of sorts. Season 4 was 20 episodes full of loaded information, with an ending that the creator planned to happen in a scrapped season 6 finale. If the story is complete, why do we need a potential season 5 or spinodd, and would it still follow siblings Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), as well as their family?

The flight disappeared in 2013 and reappeared in 2018 without the passengers knowing the years had passed. After speeding towards the June 2, 2024, the death date, they travel back to 2013, like the plane never disappeared. Walking into the airport like 2018 to 2024 never happened was a heartbreaking ending. It changed everything for the Flight 828 passengers. After not aging for five years, they got off the plane and aged six years in season 1, then lost time again when they got off the plane for a second time in the season 4 finale.

MANIFEST -- "Estimated Time of Departure" Episode 116 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenna Kurmemaj as Young Olive, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Geraldine Leer as Karen Stone, Malachy Cleary as Steve Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/NBC/Warner Brothers)

Should a Manifest season 5 happen?

If the original series gets another season, we'd need the original characters and cast to sell it to fans. Considering the series ending, we'd start the potential season 5 in 2013, where loved ones are alive again, Olive and Cal are true twins again, Olive isn't old enough to date, and Michaela races to find her husband. Not everyone received a happy ending, even with our hearts breaking for Olive's love life, it was an ending the characters deserved. After everything they went through, they deserved a redo on their lives.

Rake regularly celebrates Manifest anniversaries on social media. If the series came back for another season, the creator would be 100 percent onboard, along with the fans who reply to his tweets. Many fans assure Rake that they'll be "waiting" for the return if it happens.

If I'm honest, I agree. If a creator loves his creation this much, it must mean he has big plans for his story. I'd like to see where we go from here. After the emotional series ending, the story must be captivating to move forward. For six years, the supernatural drama kept fans on the edge of their seats, raising the stakes after every season. Can they top the original storyline? Looks like we'll have to wait and see.

All four seasons of Manifest are streaming on Netflix.