Manuel Garcia-Rulfo says goodbye to The Lincoln Lawyer while giving major season 5 update

It's officially the end of an era for Mickey Haller. Following the release of The Lincoln Lawyer's fourth season earlier this year, Netflix made the exciting announcement that the hit legal drama had been renewed for a fifth season. Unfortunately, the streamer followed that news up with a disappointing addendum: Season 5 will be the final season. See? The end of an era.

While fans still have a fair amount of waiting to go until we have to bid Mickey Haller a formal farewell, the goodbyes have already started for the cast and crew. On July 13, The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo shared a heartfelt post on Instagram offering his gratitude to the cast, crew, producers, and fans and saying goodbye to Mickey as filming wrapped on season 5.

The Lincoln Lawyer wraps filming on final season

As Garcia-Rulfo's post confirms, The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 has completed production after beginning earlier this year in March. The 10-episode final run filmed in Los Angeles like the past four seasons, and the actor paid homage to the setting and his character with the attached photo: Mickey Haller on his phone while sitting in the driver's seat of his vintage Lincoln convertible.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 410 of The Lincoln Lawyer | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

"All good things must come to an end. Honored to be part of Michael Connelly's world and play such a beautiful character, a part of Mickey will always be with me," Garcia-Rulfo began his post. After expressing his thanks for a multitude of people involved with the series, including those of us who watch, he ended his statement with, "It’s a wrap on season 5, hope you enjoy as well. Much love! Excited for whats to come! Mickey Haller out," complete with a peace sign emoji.

In addition to posting the photo and emotional caption, Garcia-Rulfo also shared a number of snaps to his Instagram Stories featuring The Lincoln Lawyer crew members and the final clapboard to further announce that season 5 had wrapped filming. No matter how you slice it, it's a bittersweet update, especially knowing that this will be the final time we'll received filming news on the show.

When Netflix announced that The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 would be the final season, the news took fans by surprise. Not just because the series has been a well-received and popular Netflix original series but because there are plenty more books left in Connelly's Mickey Haller series to adapt in future seasons. However, the series will end with Connelly's seventh book, Reservation Walk.

The fourth season finale introduced a new character who will play a large part in the final season. Cobie Smulders made a cameo appearance in the last scene of season 4 to tease Mickey's long-lost half-sister Emi, who arrives in Mickey's life with quite the bang. She delivers the shocking news of their familial connection while also saving Mickey from being shot in a grocery store parking lot.

Mickey and Emi will be teaming up in The Lincoln Lawyer season 5, which now enters an extended period of post-production. Even though filming has wrapped on the final season, don't expect a release before the end of 2026. Netflix will more than likely look to drop season 5 sometime in early 2027 to give the series one last moment to shine for its swan song.

Check out Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's full Instagram post below: