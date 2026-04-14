Margo's Got Money Troubles release time and episode schedule on Apple TV

As if Apple TV wasn't already on fire with countless hit and award-winning series, the streaming service continues to deliver the exciting, star-studded series we can't wait to watch. The latest new series from the streaming service teams up three Academy Award-caliber actresses for a surprising and grounded story that could be one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.

Based on the book of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, Margo's Got Money Troubles comes from Big Little Lies and Presumed Innocent creator David E. Kelley and stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman among its excellent ensemble cast. The series premieres on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 on Apple TV with its first three episodes. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, April 15

Episode 2 — Wednesday, April 15

Episode 3 — Wednesday, April 15

Episode 4 — Wednesday, April 22

Episode 5 — Wednesday, April 29

Episode 6 — Wednesday, May 6

Episode 7 — Wednesday, May 13

Episode 8 — Wednesday, May 20

Elle Fanning in "Margo’s Got Money Troubles," premiering April 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

What time does Margo's Got Money Troubles release on Apple TV?

While Apple TV promotes Margo's Got Money Troubles as releasing new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, the series actually drops sooner based on your time zone. For those in the United States, the new Elle Fanning show releases new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. That allow viewers the opportunity to watch each episode in primetime as soon as they are available.

For the rest of the world, the episodes actually release at midnight Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) rather than releasing at midnight ET or PT. That's good news for viewers in the United States and other time zones that benefit from getting the new episodes sooner than marketed. But for the sake of brevity, Margo's Got Money Troubles is officially available to stream Wednesdays on Apple TV.

Take a closer look at when to watch new episodes based on your time zone:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Tuesdays

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesdays

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesdays

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Tuesdays

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesdays

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesdays

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Tuesdays

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Wednesdays

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesdays

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesdays

Eastern Europe: 5:00 a.m. EEST on Wednesdays

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Wednesdays

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Wednesdays

As mentioned above, the series premieres with its first three episodes and releases the remaning five episodes of the eight-episode season weekly through the finale on May 20. This particular release schedule allow for the show to wrap up its run before the deadline for Emmy Awards consideration, which surely Fanning, Pfeiffer, Kidman, and Nick Offerman will be in consideration for.

Margo's Got Money Troubles stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Elle Fanning as the titular Margo Millet, who becomes pregnant and finds herself in need of making a living. She decides to start an OnlyFans account to start making money and she quickly finds success. The series also stars Pfeiffer and Offerman as Margo's parents and Kidman as a confidante and mentor.

Make sure to tune into the new series and never miss an episode!