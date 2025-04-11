Marvel TV legend teases return to MCU for next Avengers movie: 'It’s really remarkable'

Marvel has made some ambitious movies in the past, but Avengers: Doomsday just might be the studio’s most ambitious movie yet.

The fifth Avengers movie will not only welcome back Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, this time playing the infamous Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom, but is also set to bring together one of the biggest and most diverse groups of heroes Marvel has ever assembled. We’re going to see not only the returns of countless MCU heroes, but Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the inclusion of the Fantastic Four, as well as several X-Men actors returning to reprise their roles from the 20th Century Fox era. We’ll also be welcoming back faces from the Marvel Disney+ universe including the star of one of the most successful Marvel Studios Disney+ shows to drop: Loki.

Among the first wave of actors confirmed to return as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast was Tom Hiddleston, who will make his way back into the MCU to reprise his role of Loki for the upcoming film. It’ll mark his first return since the season 2 finale of Loki, which saw Loki becoming the God of Time and taking on the role of protecting the Multiverse, and his first Marvel movie since his cameo in the post-credits of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Given that Loki is now the protector of the Multiverse, it makes sense that he’ll play a role in the next Avengers movie and the chance to continue the character’s story following the events of Loki season 2 is something that Hiddleston is very excited about.

“[I’m] very, very excited,” Hiddleston told ComicBook in a new interview. “It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything … it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Of course, while we know that Hiddleston will be coming back to reprise his role as Loki in the film, little is known about the size of his role or whether we might see any other members of the Loki cast make an appearance in the film. Given Hiddleston is likely to play a key role as the God of Time, we’re hoping we’ll also get to see at least a few familiar faces from Loki joining him in the ensemble.

At the top of our wishlist is Sophia Di Martino. We’ve been dying to see more of Slyvie since Loki ended its two-season run on Disney+. Slyvie’s story felt unresolved when Loki season 2 ended, and we deserve to see more of the scene-stealing fan-favorite in the MCU. The chemistry between Di Martino and Hiddleston was insane, and we can only hope that the Russo Brothers will give us at least a scene or two between the two Loki characters in Avengers: Doomsday.

We know the film is going to have to juggle an insane amount of actors, but we’re really hoping more members of the Marvel Disney+ Universe will enter the picture to continue the stories begun in the various Marvel shows that have graced our screens over the last few years.

The return of Hiddleston’s Loki -- as well as the promised returns of several The Falcon and the Winter Solider stars -- is a start, but there are so many heroes from the Disney+ TV landscape we want to see entering the MCU and our hope is that Loki will be one of many characters from the Marvel TV universe to land a role in the storyline of Avengers: Doomsday!