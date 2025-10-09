Massive Walking Dead auction finally lets fans own iconic props and more

If you have ever wanted to own a piece of The Walking Dead, your time has come.

Now through Nov. 1, fans of The Walking Dead Universe can participate in an auction where fans can be the lucky owners of props, costumes, and vehicles spanning several The Walking Dead shows.

Heritage Auctions and AMC Networks have come together to make all of this possible.

Props vary in starting bid prices from the hundreds to the thousands of dollars. Items range from the flagship series to the Rick Grimes Hero Hook Hand from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Negan's baseball bat Lucille from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, and Morgan's Hero Battle Axe from Fear the Walking Dead.

We've perused the auction and could not believe some of the items available! We're talking Rick Grimes' Hero .357 Magnum from season 1, starting at $10,000.00.

How about King Ezekiel's full ensemble, including his action sword cane, starting at $5,000. Maybe you want to take your friends and family on a nice, leisurely road trip in Dale's actual RV from seasons 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead!

Maybe you want to really impress party goers this Halloween and obtain the horrifying, nightmare-inducing walker masks as worn by The Whisperers in The Walking Dead seasons 9 and 10. While all of these items would make any fan stand out amongst the rest, it is impressive to look back and reflect on how influential TWD has become and continues to be.

We are about halfway through The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 (season 4 will be the final season), and The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is currently filming. TWDU is showing no signs of stopping, and we look forward to seeing what spinoffs and stories will continue to be told.

Want to know about the auction? You can view and participate in the entire auction at this link.

What items would you love to own from The Walking Dead Universe? What items would you love to see in a future Heritage Auction from the series?

Gather your TWD friends and watch all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more news about the future of The Walking Dead and its spinoffs!