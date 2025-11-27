Maxton Hall season 2 finale recap: Ruby loses it all

Major spoilers are ahead from the Maxton Hall season 2 finale!

The penultimate episode of Maxton Hall season 2 saw Ruby lose her Alice Campbell Foundation scholarship due to Mortimer. Also, Cyril caught Lydia and Graham kissing at the yearbook class photo event. Elaine happens to stumble upon seeing Lydia and Graham as well, and she and Cyril capture footage of them together. In the very last scene of the episode, Mr. Lexington receives a text and it doesn't look good. Now, let's move on to the Maxton Hall season 2 finale to see how everything comes to a close!

Mortimer Beaufort (Fedja van Huêt), James (Damian Hardung), Ophelia Beaufort (Dagny Dewath) in Maxton Hall season 2 | Prime Video

Eastview vs. Maxton Hall championship game

Episode 6 opens with Mr. Lexington talking on the phone with someone about the text he received in the previous episode. Apparently, someone sent him an inappropriate photo of a student and Graham. Could this be the photo that Cyril and Elaine took of Lydia and Graham? Since this is a delicate matter, Mr. Lexington tells the other person on the phone that they need to proceed with extreme caution.

The episode then cuts to the Eastview vs. Maxton Hall championship game. James is supposed to be at the Beaufort company's investor meeting with his dad, but he's skipping it because he's mad at his dad and wants to be there for Cyril. Remember, Cyril needs to win this game to hopefully get a college scholarship. There are two talent scouts at the game, so he has to bring his A-game.

It's a pretty close game throughout until Cyril loses the ball while distracted by the scouts in the stands. The other team steals the ball and scores the winning goal. Eastview wins, and Cyril drops to the ground as the reality of the loss hits him. In the stands, Ruby, Lydia, and Lin learn from their peers that Mr. Lexington received a photo of Graham and a student. Lydia panics and leaves.

Meanwhile, the Beaufort company's investor meeting is going terribly. One of the company's top investors withdraws his investments, citing concerns about the company’s direction and the way it's being run. This investor is Harold, Elaine's dad. Besides company matters, Harold explains to a desperate Mortimer that he's not happy about how James humiliated his daughter by leaving her for Ruby. He then leaves the room, and the meeting comes to a close.

Mortimer is enraged now, and he believes all his problems started when Ruby entered James's life. Now, he wants revenge. He tells his assistant to get him the phone number of someone. Oh no! What could he be up to?

Back at the Maxton Hall lacrosse field, James apologizes to a devastated Cyril for not being there for him and they make up.

Ruby’s parents lose their bakery

When Ruby gets home from school, she heads to the kitchen after hearing someone sobbing. There, she finds her parents sitting at the table with her sister, both of them looking devastated. Her mother explains that she was fired from the bakery.

Ruby’s father adds that the owner sold the bakery to someone who made an offer he couldn’t refuse. The heartbreaking part is that the bakery originally belonged to Ruby’s mom. She had arranged a plan to eventually buy it back, but now that dream is gone. Ruby asks her parents who made the offer. She already has an idea of who it could be. Her parents tell her who it is, and she calls James immediately. Based on James's face, we can infer that the person who bought the bakery is his dad, Mortimer.

The reading of Cordelia’s will

After receiving that call from Ruby, James enters the building where the reading of Cordelia's will is taking place. Lydia, Mortimer, and Ophelia are already in the room. In the meeting, the executor reads the will. He states that according to the will, Cordelia has left all of her assets, properties, and all of her shares in Beaufort companies to her husband, Mortimer. Lydia, James, and Ophelia immediately object to the reading. They know there's something fishy going on because there's no way Cordelia would leave them out of her will.

In a previous scene in this episode, Lydia had even told Graham that she's pretty sure that her mom had left in her will that she and James would be the majority owners of the Beaufort company if she were to pass away. So, something's not right. The reading of the will wraps up with Lydia, James, and Ophelia announcing that they will appeal this decision.

The episode then cuts to James arriving at the Alice Campbell Foundation to speak with Mrs. Campbell. He reveals that he knows Mortimer was behind the decision to revoke Ruby’s scholarship and urges her to reinstate it. However, Mrs. Campbell explains that she can’t go against Mortimer. She explains that he's a powerful man whose support the foundation relies on. Defying him, she says, would put everything she’s worked for at risk. James then leaves.

Later on, James meets up with Ruby to tell her everything. She asks him if he'd like to stay at her house for now, but James says he doesn't want to bother her since she has to focus on her scholarship exams. He tells her that he and Lydia will be staying at Cyril's house for the night. They then share a sweet kiss before the episode cuts to Cyril's house. James and Lydia arrive, and they all spend time together. Lydia and Cyril even make up.

Ruby gets suspended from Maxton Hall

It's the next day, and it's time for Ruby to take her scholarship exams. She arrives at Maxton Hall ready to give it her all, but then she's called to Mr. Lexington's office. Why? It's because of a scene prior to this one. Mr. Lexington and the parents council meet on campus to talk with Graham. Mortimer is in the meeting because he's a member of the council.

During the conversation, Graham admits to having a secret affair with a student. However, no names are mentioned. While he thinks they're talking about Lydia, he realizes that's not the case when Mortimer speaks up and says that he's curious to know what the student's parents will have to say about him being with their daughter. Since Lydia is Mortimer's daughter and he doesn't seem too concerned about her, Graham realizes that he and Mr. Lexington think it's someone else that he's having an affair with.

Graham then asks Mr. Lexington to see the photo. Who could it be? The episode then cuts to the scene of Ruby being called to Mr. Lexington's office. Once she arrives, she sees her mom sitting in the room talking with Mr. Lexington. Mr. Lexington shows Ruby the photo, which is of her and Graham at the welcome party. In the picture, it looks like she and Graham are about to kiss. But of course, we know as a viewer that wasn't about to happen. The photo just looks that way. However, someone sent the picture to Mr. Lexington and now he believes that Ruby and Graham are having an affair.

He tells Ruby that he will not allow the school's reputation to be tarnished, so he suspends her and Graham from Maxton Hall immediately. Oh no! Now, Ruby going to Oxford is pretty much out of the question. Ruby then walks out of his office to the front of the school to see everyone watching the cops arrive. The police bring out Graham and take him to one of their cars. Lydia looks on in sadness. Meanwhile, James consoles an emotional Ruby. This is where the Maxton Hall season 2 finale ends.

All six episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.