Mayfair Witches season 2 premieres about two years after the first season (Release date and first-look)
After almost two years, fans of Mayfair Witches finally know when season 2 is coming! Get a peek and the release date here!
At New York Comic Con, the cast and producers announced that Mayfair Witches season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 on AMC and AMC+. This is about two years since season 1 first debuted on Jan. 8, 2023. The new season was delayed for a few reasons, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes, before being able to wrap up filming.
The first teaser of season 2 was also shared. It hints at the action, which includes Cortland (turned to stone by Rowan in the finale) back in human form, the tease of vampires, further dangers, and Rowan declaring no one is ready for what she has in store. Check it out below!
What is Mayfair Witches season 2 about?
Based on the novels by the late Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches premiered on AMC in 2023. It focused on Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon soon struck by strange events happening around her. Her search for answers leads to Rowan discovering she is descended from a pack of witches hunted by a demonic figure known as Lasher (Jack Hutson). She also tangles with the Talamasca, a secret society that hides the existence of supernatural creatures from the world.
The first season ended on a wild note as Lasher was seemingly destroyed. However, a pregnant Rowan realized too late she was destined to give birth to a reborn Lasher to continue the cycle of him hunting her family. He accelerated her pregnancy to force Rowan to give birth to her son and went on the run from both Lasher’s followers and the Talamasca.
And so, Mayfair Witches season 2 will focus on Rowan, hoping she can raise this new Lasher to avoid becoming a monster. However, she faces various enemies who will want to use the child or eliminate both of them as threats. We provided the synopsis below:
"Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer. But when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family."
Besides Daddario, the show will have returning main cast members Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. New to the cast are Ben Feldman as Lark, a tech CEO who happens to be Rowan’s ex-boyfriend; Alyssa Jirrels as Rowan’s cousin, Moira; Ted Levine as Cortland’s father Julien Mayfair, described by AMC as a “master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family;" and Thora Birch as Gifford Mayfair, a “self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.”
AMC has also released the first-look images of Mayfair Witches season 2! Ciprien seems to be in a serious talk (maybe ticked off the Talamasca erased his girlfriend's memories of their existence?) but still determined to get at the truth about Rowan.
There's also a first look at Moira, who appears already in the thick of things and the huge headphones are an intriguing touch to what looks like a funeral outfit as she reacts to a mysterious note.
We see Lasher again although it's uncertain if this is a flashback or a dream sequence yet either way looks as intense as ever. Finally, Cortland is back and seems almost pleading to someone. Perhaps his more ruthless father?
Mayfair Witches season 1 is currently streaming on AMC+ and Netflix. Mayfair Witches season 2 premieres Sunday, January 5, 2025.