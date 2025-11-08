Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3 release time (by time zone), preview, and more

Never get attached to the characters in Mayor Kingstown. If they don’t break your heart, then they’re likely to die. In this case, we have the latter. At the end of season 4 episode 2, one of Mike McLusky’s last informants inside Anchor Bay Prison was killed by a member of the Colombian Cartel.

Carney (played by Lane Garrison) was shot by someone Stevie and Ian were interrogating earlier in the episode. A move that will certainly lead to a shift in power inside and outside of the prison. Now, the only person Mike can trust inside Anchor Bay is Cindy Stephens (played by Laura Benanti ) . Even then, it’s unclear where she stands. After all, she has children to protect and provide for, and has no incentive to believe in Mike. Plus, as Laura Benanti said in her interview with me, "I think in the first few episodes, we see a lot of Cindy sort of absorbing where she is and what she’s gotten herself into."

Mayor of Kingstown release time on Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3 ("People Who Died") will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 9, at 12:00 a.m. ET and Saturday, 9:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. CT, and 10:00 p.m. MT.

Mayor of Kingstown will also be available to stream on the platform worldwide simultaneously, so if you're watching from outside the US, you can view season 4 episode 3 at the same time as its domestic audience.

Here are all of the times you can watch the second episode of Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, if you're watching the show from outside the US.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Saturday, November 8

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, November 8

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 8

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, November 8

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 8

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 9

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Sunday, November 9

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, November 9

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 9

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 9

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 9

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Sunday, November 9

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Sunday, November 9

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, November 12

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, November 9

What to expect in season 4 episode 3

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. However, in shows like Mayor of Kingstown, equality is relative to the situation. How Warden Nina Hobbs goes about things will give viewers a hint or have them speculating where her allegiance lies. Does Nina care about the inmates, or is something else more nefarious going on?

More importantly, how will Mike react? He’s normally calm, but we’ve seen him lose control when he should have kept his composure. Will this be another example of that? If so, it’s not the right time. He has to remain cool to ensure that things stay right in the prison.

Let’s not forget that there’s a new deal with Bunny and Frank. Frank says that he’s around to make money and give Bunny an advantage he didn’t have previously. But we can assume that there’s more to it than that. Pay close attention to this. Things will heat up quickly, and Frank is clearly someone who plays chess while everyone else is playing checkers.