MGM+ reveals Stephen King series The Institute release date and trailer

Even though the wait continues for From season 4 on MGM+, the streaming service has set a new horror series for this summer from one of the show's executive producers. If you're looking for a new bone-chilling, suspenseful thriller to add to your watch list on rainy summer nights, the Stephen King adaptation The Institute should definitely be on your radar. Luckily, there's a release date and trailer!

The Institute premieres in July 2025 on MGM+

As revealed earlier this week, The Institute premieres with two episodes on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on MGM+. Rather than being released all at once in a binge format that some viewers prefer, it seems MGM+ will be releasing new episodes of the new show weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. The first season will contain eight episodes, which would bring the finale to Sunday, Aug. 24.

In addition to revealing the premiere date, MGM+ also released the official trailer for The Institute, and from the opening clips, you can really tell that the show comes from From executive producer Jack Bender as well as executive producer Stephen King. The show's retelling of his 2019 science fiction novel of the same name comes to life in a captivating world led by Emmy Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Shadow and Bone star Ben Barnes.

The Institute immediately pulls you in with its aptly dark and ominous sci-fi visuals and odd tone that feels like something's always just a little bit off. As someone who's not even a frequent consumer of horror movies or shows, the trailer has me intrigued and ready to add this one to my watch list. The series reminds me a lot of dystopian stories like Divergent but obviously taken to Stephen King extremes.

According to the synopsis of the book, teenage genius Luke Ellis (played by newcomer Joe Freeman) gets kidnapped after the death of his parents. He's taken to a place called The Institute, where even more kidnapped children reside. They each have abilities like telepathy and telekinesis, and the facility seems to have dangerous intentions behind capturing these kids. Even though Parker's character says they're "not monsters," we can't trust her or anyone there.

Check out the show's official synopsis via MGM+'s press release:

"The Institute follows the story of teen genius Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide."

As mentioned above, The Institute comes from From executive producer and director Jack Bender, who will also direct multiple episodes of this new MGM+ series. Ben Barnes stars as Tim Jamieson and Mary-Louise Parker stars as Ms. Sigsby, two characters who will be butting heads at some point in the series. Without a doubt, the show will give us a good fright and spook and be one of the must-watch streaming events of the summer.

Get a closer look at the show with the key art and first-look images below!

The Institute - Season 1 Key Art | Courtesy of MGM+

Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis in The Institute | Courtesy of MGM+

Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson in The Institute | Courtesy of MGM+

Mary-Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby in The Institute | Courtesy of MGM+

