3 details to know about Michelle Williams' FX dramedy Dying for Sex

It's been a few years since five-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Michelle Williams has graced our screens, but she's finally back with an amazing new role in the FX on Hulu comedy-drama series Dying for Sex. Williams is one of my all-time favorite actresses, so I don't know about you, but I'm excited to watch her new show when it premieres in April 2025.

She last appeared in her Oscar-nominated role in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, which couldn't be more different from this limited series. In Dying for Sex, Williams plays Molly, who has been battling metastatic breast cancer and recently ended a nearly two-decade marriage. With the help of her friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), Molly embarks on a journey to explore her sexuality.

Check out the limited series' full synopsis shared by FX:

"After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass) and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end."

Before the series makes its official drop on Hulu in April, learn more information about Dying for Sex, including exactly when and where to watch every episode, who's starring alongside Michelle Williams in the cast, and which podcast and its true story inspired the limited series. Here's everything you need to know before watching, beginning below with the trailer!

Dying for Sex release date and trailer

Dying for Sex premieres on Friday, April 4 on Hulu. In place of releasing new episodes weekly, all eight episodes will drop at the same time on April 4. It's expected that the episodes will release at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. As a show branded under the FX on Hulu banner, Dying for Sex can be streamed exclusively on Hulu, but those with a bundle subscription can also watch with Hulu on Disney+. It's currently unclear if or when the series will receive a linear airing on FX.

In the trailer for the series, Williams' Molly leans on her best friend Nikki to dive deeper into a part of herself that she hadn't yet experienced before — like orgasms, casual sex, and online dating. She wants to have some of these experiences while she still can, which puts an extremely bittersweet light on the series. Dying for Sex was co-created by New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether and co-stars Jenny Slate, so we know there will be some much-needed levity.

FX's Dying for Sex -- "Feelings Can Become Amplified" -- Episode 3 (Airs Friday, April 4 on Hulu ) -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenny Slate as Nikki, Michelle Williams as Molly | CR: Sarah Shatz/FX

Michelle Williams leads the cast

Obviously, as I said earlier, Michelle Williams is one of my favorite actresses and I was going to tune into Dying for Sex no matter what it's about or who else was in the supporting cast. Williams won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her work with FX in the past, having starred in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon as Gwen Verdon alongside Sam Rockwell back in 2019. She's sure to repeat history this time around and pick up a few nominations for her performance as Molly.

Williams and Slate make up the limited series' main cast, but here's the full cast list including supporting cast members and who they play:

MIchelle Williams as Molly

Jenny Slate as Nikki

Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy

David Rasche as Dr. Pankowitz

Esco Jouléy as Sonya

Jay Duplass as Steve

Kelvin Yu as Noah

Sissy Spacek as Gail

Jay Duplass plays Molly's ex-husband Steve, who clearly still cares about her amid her health battles and sexual liberation exploration. Sissy Spacek plays Molly's mother Gail, who in the trailer walks in on Molly in an, ahem, interesting situation. Another familiar face who appears in Dying for Sex is Rob Delaney, whose character doesn't have an actual name and is referred to as Neighbor Guy.

FX's Dying for Sex -- "Good Value Diet Soda" -- Episode 1 (Airs Friday, April 4 on Hulu ) -- Pictured: (l-r) Michelle Williams as Molly, Jay Duplass as Steve | CR: Sarah Shatz/FX

It's based on a podcast and a true story

Dying for Sex is based on the six-episode Wondery podcast of the same name by best friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer, which told Molly's story of facing Stage IV breast cancer by leaving her marriage and going on "a series of sexual adventures to help her feel alive." Boyer executive produced the television adaptation of her best friend's story.

Molly Kochan passed away in 2019 at age 45 from breast cancer. Eight years had elapsed since her initial diagnosis. However, her cancer returned as Stage IV in 2015 after already receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments and having a bilateral mastectomy and breast reconstruction. The return of her cancer in 2015 was what inspired the podcast, which was ultimately released a year after her death.

Dying for Sex premieres Friday, April 4 on Hulu.