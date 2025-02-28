Hulu's highly anticipated Matt Bomer sitcom is coming sooner than we thought

Have you been missing Matt Bomer on your screen? Well, we're about to get a whole lot more of him when his highly anticipated Hulu sitcom Mid-Century Modern makes its premiere in March 2025. Even though the actor has been known for his drama work, most recently earning an Emmy Award nomination for his work in Showtime's limited series Fellow Travelers, he's prepared to bring the laughs as the lead of a multi-cam sitcom for the first time.

Mid-Century Modern premieres on Friday, March 28 on Hulu. That's much sooner than I imagined Hulu would drop the show! While the premiere's coming up very soon, the release date news gets even better. Hulu isn't releasing the 10-episode season weekly, instead opting for a binge drop. It's great to hear that Hulu learned from its mistake of weekly drops of sitcoms, which killed the momentum of How I Met Your Father, and will now allow audiences to binge-watch the full season all at once — and maybe even over and over again!

The series comes from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as executive producer Ryan Murphy. Bomer is no stranger to either Muthnick and Kohan or Murphy, having recurred in the Will & Grace revival series and starred in multiple Murphy productions, including his film The Normal Heart and seasons of American Horror Story. Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin also star in the series that's being compared to The Golden Girls.

Mid-Century Modern release date set for March 28 on Hulu

The sitcom centers on three gay men who decide to move into together in Palm Springs. Nathan Lane plays businessman Bunny Schneiderman, Linda Lavin plays his mother Sybil Schneiderman, Matt Bomer plays a former Mormon who was outed by his wife Jerry Frank, and Nathan Lee Graham plays fashion industry vet Arthur. Unfortunately, Lavin passed away from lung cancer in December 2024 during filming and her death was written into the series

If you're excited about the super-talented main cast of Mid-Century Modern, then you're going to be even more excited to check out who will be popping up throughout the first season to guest star. Deadline shared the lengthy list that just gets better and better: Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, Zane Phillips, and more.

I'm most looking forward to seeing who Vanessa Bayer and Billie Lourd play. They are always known to steal the spotlight and chew the scenery, so let's hope their characters are larger than life and bring massive laughs. Another guest star on the list that raises an eyebrow is Zane Phillips. Could he be playing a younger love interest or crush for one or all three of the men? And wait, who does Rhea Perlman play? Meeting guest stars is always half the fun of comedy series!

As a fan of Will & Grace, I couldn't be more thrilled to see its creators getting back into the genre in a big way with Murphy attached, so much star power, and prolific sitcom director James Burrows back in action. I don't know about you, but Mid-Century Modern is one of my most anticipated new shows of 2025, and we don't have much longer to wait for its premiere. Hulu hasn't dropped a trailer just yet, but once one arrives, we'll be sure to share the surely hilarious preview clip.

Mid-Century Modern premieres Friday, March 28 on Hulu.