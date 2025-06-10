Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 gets disappointing release update from Apple TV+

When Monarch: Legacy of Monsters landed a second season, we were pumped! It’s a fun series, and we’re ready to see more of the monsters, the action, and so much more. Well, it’s been a little more than 18 months since that first season arrived, and it looks like we’re still no closer to getting Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2.

Apple TV+ just delivered a disappointing blow to those hoping for the season in 2025. However, it doesn’t completely rule it out, but it’s looking more and more likely that the season will arrive in 2026.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - ©2024 AppleTV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 wasn’t part of the sizzle reel

Apple TV+ released a sizzle reel to highlight many of the great shows and movies arriving during the rest of 2025. We got snippets of the likes of The Morning Show, Foundation, and even Jason Momoa’s upcoming series Chief of War.

As TVLine pointed out, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 was nowhere to be seen. Since this sizzle reel shared snippets of shows coming in 2025, it would suggest that this Godzilla franchise series will not arrive at the end of this year, marking more than two years since the first season release.

It’s not the only show missing off the list, either. For All Mankind season 5 was also mysteriously missing, and that would suggest we have to wait an unusually long time for the return of that series as well. Take a look at the full sizzle reel:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has finished filming season 2

It’s worth noting that the second season only wrapped filming back in March 2025. With the amount of work that likely needs to go into the CGI for a show of this scale, having to wait months for the release makes sense. However, we still expected to get it around November 2025.

It looks like the earliest we’ll now get the series is in January 2026, but there’s no guarantee of this. Of course, with the sizzle reel having to showcase a lot of content, including some of the newer shows and movies arriving, it’s possible that there just wasn’t enough time for this Kurt Russell series.

While we get it that production and post-production takes time, the long breaks between the seasons is excruciating, and it’s damaging for the shows. People forget what happened in previous seasons, and they start to lose interest with so much other content across multiple platforms. It’s an area of the entertainment business that hasn’t been fixed despite multiple fans sharing it being a problem.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available to stream on Apple TV+.