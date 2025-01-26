Monster season 3 release window confirmed quietly via Netflix news brief

When renewing Monster for a third season last October, Netflix’s official release did not include any mention of when the next season would arrive which made many fans think there could again be a two-year gap between seasons; however, it seems that will not be the case.

In a letter to its shareholders released on Jan. 21, Netflix included many forward-looking statements including a look at the year ahead in which they promised to deliver an amazing slate for members. The letter not only touted many previously confirmed titles coming this year including new seasons of Wednesday, Stranger Things, Squid Game, and You, but also confirmed the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster is also among the shows set to be released in 2025.

That’s right, Monster season 3 is slated to be released in 2025!

So why is this so surprising? Well, the first two seasons of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series were released two years apart with season 1 dropping in 2022 and season 2 coming in 2024. Many had anticipated we might have to wait until 2026 for the third season to arrive; however, it seems Netflix is working to streamline the show’s third season in order to prevent yet another long break between seasons.

In all honesty, the gap between seasons 1 and 2 was likely not intended as Monster seems to be one of many shows impacted by the 2023 actors and writers strikes which shut down the industry for several months holding up production on many hit shows and movies. Without these obstacles in its way, Monster season 3 has been able to enter production at a much faster pace, in fact, filming is already underway on the new season.

If we had to guess, it seems highly likely that season 3 will arrive sometime this fall with the most likely release month for Monster’s next season being September. While Netflix could shake things up, both of the show’s first two seasons were released in September and performed incredibly well. It only makes sense that Netflix would look to keep the show’s success streak going by also releasing season 3 sometime in September as well.

Season 3 will shift the attention to serial killer Ed Gein set to be played by Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam. A convicted murdered and notorious grave robber, Gein was given the nickname “The Butcher of Plainfield,” after the investigation into Gien uncovered that he had collected human organs and used body parts to create clothing and accessories. He would go on to become an inspiration for some of the biggest horror movie characters including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s Leatherface, Psycho’s Norman Bates, and The Silence of the Lamb’s Buffalo Bill.

It's going to be interesting to see how the show adapts this particular killer’s life story but with a cast that also includes Laurie Metcalf (as Gein's mother Augusta), Tom Hollander (as Alfred Hitchcock), and Olivia Williams (as Alma Hitchcock), we wouldn’t be shocked to see Monster once again earning award buzz and drum up strong interest among viewers.