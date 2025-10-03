Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 3 recap: Ed claims the life of a babysitter

Spoilers are ahead from Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 3.

The second episode saw the seemingly end of Ed and Adeline's relationship, as well as Ed committing another murder. Hitchcock's Psycho movie was also released in theaters for moviegoers to see, but it wasn't well-received by most of the audience. Here's what happens next in Monster: The Ed Gein Story on Netflix.

The police question Ed about Mary

At the beginning of the third episode, Ed is seen dressed in his mother’s old clothes, wearing a mask made from her skin as he dances around. A knock is heard. The police have arrived to question Ed about his whereabouts the previous night. He claims he was at home with Augusta, but the officers reveal that someone reported seeing his car at Mary’s bar. Ed lies, insisting he couldn’t have been there because his truck wouldn’t start. The cops end up believing his story, especially after Ed tugs at their emotions by bringing up his mother.

Ed then asks the police about what happened to Mary. They inform him that she was shot and that they suspect the killer moved her body. To divert their investigation, Ed lies, claiming that Mary was involved in some shady dealings in Chicago. Later on that day, Ed runs into Adeline at the diner. They make up, and Adeline shows him two photos of the same person. She explains to Ed how the person in the images is transexual and underwent surgery to transition from male to female. An idea sparks in Ed after seeing the photos, and he tells Adeline that he's going to surprise her later.

What we see next is Ed at the cemetery digging up another body, but instead of removing the body from its gravesite, he just takes the ring off the corpse’s finger and leaves. He uses it later to ask Adeline to marry him at a gravesite, and she accepts his proposal. Later, Adeline asks Ed to babysit some children. However, he ends up babysitting them alone. Ed brings the kids back to his house, where he plays twisted games using human body parts and frightens them further by handling a decomposed head. When he returns them to their parents, they angrily warn him never to come back.

Ed finds and kills his next victim

So far, Ed’s victims include his brother Henry and the bar owner Mary. While roaming around town, Ed comes across his next victim, a young disabled woman named Evelyn. She had originally been the babysitter for the children Ed was watching, but had been hospitalized due to polio. Now that she’s back on the job, Ed resents her for taking his place. He confronts her on the street, but she walks away. Ed's not done, though. Later that night, Evelyn babysits and Ed shows up and kidnaps her.

Then, he takes her back to his barn. Evelyn is forced to strip down to her underwear and is then tied to a chair. What follows is even more disturbing. He has Augusta's corpse repeatedly hit her over the head with a hammer. While this is happening, the episode shows clips of the real The Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie. The third episode wraps up here.

Here are a few more things that happen in the third episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story:

Hitchcock wants to create new movies, but the studio wants him to make a sequel to Psycho.

Although Psycho was a box office hit, Anthony can't seem to get any new roles besides ones that are similar to Norman Bates. His agent even mentions to him that there are talks of a second movie. In addition, the treatments he's been doing to "cure" his homosexuality seem to be working for him. He even breaks up with his boyfriend.

Adeline walks into Augusta's old room to see her sitting in a rocking chair. What she doesn't know is that it's actually her corpse.

You can stream all eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story on Netflix right now.