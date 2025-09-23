More seasons of NCIS are coming to Netflix very soon

There are many police procedurals out there, but when we're talking about the OG's, NCIS sits comfortably at the top of the list. For over two decades, this crime-fighting juggernaut has delivered everything fans crave. We're talking high-stakes investigations, clever plot twists, heart-pounding action, and a team of agents who feel more like family than coworkers.

That's why we're glad to share this fantastic news about the popular CBS drama. Netflix is set to receive more thrilling seasons of NCIS very soon! The streaming giant is already streaming half of the series on its platform, so this latest addition is a huge win for fans who are eager to keep the binge going.

NCIS seasons 18 and 19 are reportedly set to arrive on Netflix in October 2025

As reported by What's on Netflix, NCIS seasons 18 and 19 are scheduled to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The streaming giant had already confirmed that more seasons of the CBS show would be landing on the platform on this date. You can see this on the show's title page on Netflix right now. We just didn't know what exact seasons were making their way over.

However, it's worth noting that Netflix hasn't officially confirmed the season numbers themselves just yet. That said, it’s possible that Netflix could release different seasons entirely or even add more than just seasons 18 and 19. But no matter which seasons arrive, Netflix subscribers can look forward to more episodes of the police procedural to watch and enjoy. NCIS season 18 is made up of 16 episodes, while the nineteenth season consists of 21 episodes. That's a total of 37 action-packed episodes of binge-worthy entertainment!

Every time licensed content comes to Netflix, we always make sure to mention that it won't stay on the platform forever as a way of reminding viewers to watch it while they can. This applies to NCIS since it's not a Netflix original. It will one day leave the streaming platform. In fact, NCIS has seen multiple seasons come and go on Netflix over the years.

As of Sept. 23, NCIS seasons 1-5 and NCIS seasons 12-17 are available to stream on Netflix, with the eighteenth and nineteenth installments reportedly coming this October. There isn't a current departure date for any of these seasons, but we always suggest diving in as soon as possible.

NCIS is set to return with its twenty-third installment on CBS this fall. The exact premiere date is Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at 8/7c. It's unknown if this season will ever make its way to Netflix, but it will be available to stream on Paramount+. If you want to watch the seasons that aren't currently on Netflix, you can do so on Paramount+ as well. In other words, you can watch NCIS seasons 6-11 and NCIS seasons 20-22 on this streaming platform. The eighteenth and nineteenth seasons are also available to stream on Paramount+.