Morgan Spector teases we should be 'very worried' going into The Gilded Age season 3 finale

This post contains spoilers from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 from this point forward.

If you haven't watched the penultimate episode of The Gilded Age season 3, then you're about to be incredibly spoiled about the show's most shocking cliffhanger yet. In the final moments of season 3 episode 7, two of George Russell's associates were killed by gunshot at close range, leaving the last and most brutal gunshot for the mastermind industrialist himself.

While we don't see the gunshot from the shooter's point of view, rather we watch the gunshot from right in front of the barrel, it's clear that George will most definitely have been hit by this bullet. There's always the chance that he moved out of the way in time or someone come up from behind the shooter to save George, but we should prepare for George to have been hit.

In an interview with Variety after the airing of season 3 episode 6, The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector offered a bit of a hint for fans going into the season finale, revealing that we should actually be "very worried" about what happens next for George Russell. The star also suggested that his future on the show could be up in the air based on an especially intriguing detail.

The Gilded Age season 3 finale will reveal George's fate

While Spector didn't flat-out reveal whether George will live or die in The Gilded Age season 3 finale, the actor said that due to the nature of the gunshot and the danger involved with the time period could factor into his character's chances of survival. George was seemingly shot fairly up close by the shooter, which is why we should be concerned about him.

"You should be very worried. In the 19th century, gunshot wounds from up close were extremely dangerous. Many people didn’t survive them," Spector told Variety. He then elaborated on the behind-the-scenes matter that could also impact his future on the show beyond the shooting in episode 6. "I don’t have a contract for next season yet, so who knows?"

He doesn't have a contract for The Gilded Age season 4 yet?! HBO already went ahead and renewed the hit series for season 4, though Spector explained in his interview that during the strikes, the actors' contracts lapsed. He stated that they once had five or six-season contracts, but that has apparently changed following the strikes. But can you imagine the show without George?

In spite of the fact that his character's on the verge of being killed off, Spector said he was "just thrilled" when he received the script for episode 6. He knew that the shooting would be an exciting twist for the show, especially since robber barons were often targets during this period of history, even if it's not the kind of drama that the series usually employs.

It's tough to know whether Spector's comments are those of an actor who knows he will live to see season 4 and he's simply stringing us along to the finale or if George Russell is really a goner. We're going to find out what's next for the Russell family dynasty following that unexpected shooting in the season 3 finale. Place your bets now: Does George live or die?

The Gilded Age season 3 finale airs Sunday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

