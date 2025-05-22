Motorheads on Prime Video soars as a complex, nail-biting teen drama (review)

Motorheads was an overnight success, reaching No. 1 in the US on Prime Video, and that doesn't attest to how amazing this show is. I promise the series will surprise you. This coming-of-age show brings together car lovers and young adult genre fans in a format that reminds viewers of timeless stories like The Breakfast Club, Grease, The Outsiders, and Outer Banks. The creator, writer, and executive producer of Motorheads told a viewer that episode 8 is where the series pays homage to John Hughes.

The storyline, friendships, families, and rivalries have a vibe from the '80s to the early 2000s. Between the grungy outfits and town rivalries, the story is a blast from the past. Fittingly enough, the episodes draw from flashbacks from 17 years ago to the present day, from flip phones to smartphones, yet the show doesn't miss a beat in storytelling.

Samantha (Nathalie Kelley) and Logan (Ryan Phillippe) in MOTORHEADS Prime Video © Amazon Content Service LLC

Motorheads on Prime Video review

The show explores family rivalries in a small town that can remain broken if they go unmended and cause trouble in the next generation. The friendship developing between Caitlyn, Curtis, Zac, and Marcel could mend the broken generational bonds between their families—maybe even between the town. But is it enough?

Motorheads is so layered and well done with mysterious, complex characters. I loved how the dynamics and the town’s history between families led to an interesting story that grabbed me, made me laugh, cry, and root for the characters, while also establishing ones I love and hate. From the first episode, I knew who I wanted to succeed and who made me want to scream.

Although my knowledge of cars comes from my husband, this show is written in a way I can understand. It scratches my writer's brain and brings teenage issues to the surface while also weaving in challenges that adults face from their past. Some things can follow you through life while others fade away.

Zac (Michael Cimino) in MOTORHEADS Prime Video © Amazon Content Service LLC

The plot sheds light on grief, loss, heartbreak, romance, and friendship while bringing the car community to center stage. John A. Norris, Motorheads' creator, told me on social media that he wrote this show during COVID with hopes of bringing some fun to viewers, and he accomplished that five years after the pandemic that stole our joy. Thanks to this little series, we have a teen series that appeals to more than one audience category, which is a huge success.

It took me two days to watch and process what happened in Motorheads’ debut season. With how well-rounded the story, characters, and mystery were laid out, the series soared and told a nail-biting story. From the first scene to the final seconds, I was on the edge of my seat. As the credits rolled, I stared at my scene in pure shock. I didn’t feel as close to solving the town’s mystery as I thought I’d feel, and was left wanting more. I hope Prime Video renews it for more seasons.

All episodes of Motorheads are streaming on Prime Video.