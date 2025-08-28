My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 5 recap: Jackie comes clean to Alex

The fourth episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 wrapped up with Jackie choosing to run for junior class president. Will she secure the votes and win? That's to be determined, but in episode 5, it's all about the Fall Formal. You know how high school dances go. There's bound to be drama! Follow along with our recap of the fifth episode below to find out what all happens.

Spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 5.

A college football scout arrives at Silver Falls High

The fifth episode kicks off with the Silver Falls High football team still riding the high of their big win. As they return to practice, a college football scout from Oklahoma State shows up. He speaks with Cole and brings up that Oklahoma State has a coaching program. But Cole turns down the offer and says that he's just focused on graduating from high school on time.

Later in the episode, Cole arrives at the Fall Formal with his brothers. Meanwhile, Dylan and the rest of the football team pull up to the dance in a limo. As they step out, Dylan and one teammate appear slightly remorseful, but they head into the school gym anyway. Though Cole tries to act unfazed in front of his brothers, his expression betrays his true feelings.

The Fall Formal ends in disaster

Jackie put a lot of effort into making sure the Fall Formal is a success, and her hard work pays off at first as students arrive excited and ready to enjoy the night. She even tries her hardest to ignore the fact that Alex decided to skip out on the dance to hang out with Blake at an arcade, but she's still bothered to some extent. Her mind is taken off of him temporarily when Cole asks her for a dance. However, things get awkward when a slow song starts playing and they find themselves gazing into each other's eyes. Jackie quickly comes up with an excuse and walks away.

Now, here's when the dance goes south. While chatting with one of the football players, Cole discovers that the college scout spoke to Dylan and invited him to the showcase. The scout also mentioned that Dylan has a shot at a top-20 school if he continues taking advice from Cole. Dylan hadn’t shared any of this with him, leaving Cole feeling blindsided and betrayed. On top of that, he’s frustrated that Dylan is essentially living the life he might have had if he hadn’t been injured. Anger and resentment bubble up, and Cole finds himself craving alcohol to cope.

As he makes his way to get some alcohol, Jackie intercepts him, attempting to calm him down. Cole, however, dismisses her coldly and keeps moving. After excessively drinking, he and Dylan then get into a physical altercation. Danny rushes to pull Cole off of Dylan, while Dylan's football buddies help Dylan off the ground. Nikhil then announces to everyone that the dance is officially over. All Jackie can do is stare in disbelief.

Jackie finally tells Alex about the kiss

Meanwhile, at the arcade, Alex and Blake are having a great time. They share their first kiss, but it’s short-lived when Alex pulls away. Blake apologizes, worried that Alex might not feel the same way about her. Alex quickly reassures her that it’s not about her. However, it's clear at this point that the real reason he couldn't follow through is that he’s still carrying feelings for Jackie. Although things are awkward now, Alex and Blake continue hanging out at the arcade.

After the dance is canceled, Jackie heads home and encounters Alex as he’s walking out of the barn. Although their relationship has improved, Alex has still been somewhat distant, and Jackie is eager for answers. Alex admits that he’s still upset with her for leaving and confesses that he’s not over her. Seizing the moment, Jackie decides it’s finally time to explain why she left Silver Falls in the first place.

The moment Jackie admits she left because she kissed Cole, lightning strikes the barn, setting it ablaze. Alex rushes inside to save the horses, while Jackie screams for him to stop. The fifth episode ends here.

Here are some other key events from this episode:

Nathan and Zach kiss at the dance, and Skylar sees it happen. Nathan tries to apologize to Skylar, but Skylar doesn't want to hear it. He ends up breaking up with him.

After the dance is canceled, Dylan heads to the local pizza shop to talk to Kiley. Kiley doesn't want to talk to him at first, but he wins her over after he says he'll stay to help with the cleanup. It looks like something romantic is brewing between the two.

Danny and Erin have their first real fight. Erin feels like Danny puts Cole before her, and she doesn't like that. Danny then apologizes, and the two kiss and dance in the rain.

After the dance is canceled, Cole and Ruby sneak away into one of the classrooms to hook up. But things go left after Cole moans out "New York" when they're kissing. Ruby pushes him away, and Cole tries to apologize. However, Ruby doesn't listen and walks away. It looks like Cole is struggling to get over Jackie too.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.