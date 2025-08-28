My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 7 recap: Saddle Bronc Event

At the end of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 6, Alex tells Jackie he's still not over her before they share a passionate kiss. Does this mean the two will be rekindling their romance, or is it a momentary lapse fueled by emotion? Follow along with our recap to find out what happens next in the seventh episode of the season titled "Saddle Up."

Major spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 7.

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 207 of My Life with the Walter Boys | David Brown/Netflix

Things heat up between Jackie and Alex

The seventh episode opens with Jackie and Alex having a conversation in the woods. Jackie admits that the kiss from the previous night was a mistake, and Alex agrees with her right away. They decide to put it behind them, yet they can’t resist the pull toward each other and end up kissing again. Throughout the rest of the episode, Jackie and Alex basically tiptoe around each other, reluctant to define what’s going on between them. But they have no problem sneaking in some kisses every now and then.

Jackie even comes out to Grace about what she and Alex are doing. With Alex's first bronc riding competition scheduled for later that day, Jackie isn’t sure she’ll attend. She tells Alex she doesn’t want to be a distraction, and while he’d like her to be there, he respects her decision.

Jackie tries to keep herself busy with helping build up the upcoming college fair. She even asks the student counselor (Tara) if she can look into seeing if any of the college reps might be willing to stay longer at the fair to conduct one-on-one meetings with prospective applicants. She explains that it would help students who are unable to visit the colleges in person.

Tara tells Jackie that if she can get an estimate of how many students might be interested in doing that, then she'll reach out to the college reps and see what accommodations can be made. Jackie then leaves her office to put up flyers throughout the school to see which students might be interested. As she goes about this, she encounters Cole, who’s completely focused on his college plans.

Cole looks ahead to life after he graduates

At the beginning of the episode, Cole visits Tara’s office to discuss college applications. Tara is surprised but happy to help. Cole explains that he's looking for colleges that have good coaching programs. Tara finds a list of universities, but Cole’s GPA doesn’t meet the requirements for any of them. Although Cole is disheartened, Tara reminds him there’s still a chance, as neither his SAT scores nor fall grades have come in yet.

Later on in the episode, Cole finally receives his SAT scores but they're not up to par. This leaves him discouraged once again, but after talking to his mom and getting some words of encouragement, Cole begins to regain his confidence. Things start to look up for him even more when Jackie offers to help him study so that he'll be prepared to retake the SAT.

Dubeau Valley Rodeo

When Alex isn't sneaking away to make out with Jackie, he's getting ready for his first bronc riding competition. Blake thinks he's been distracted, but Alex assures her that he’s focused and determined to do well. Blake even catches Alex and Jackie locking lips. Now she knows what's been keeping him preoccupied lately and why he rejected her. Although Blake is jealous at first, she shakes it off and continues to train him.

It's finally time for the competition! Katherine attends, while George has to stay home to discuss plans for the guest ranch with Richard and Will. Luckily, Katherine has Jo to join her because she's already having a hard time being there. She doesn't want to see Alex get hurt. Cole is also at the rodeo because he has community service to do along with Dylan.

Alex doesn't do well in the first round of the competition and is thrown off his horse just seconds after the timer starts. Fortunately, that's not the end for him. He still has one more round to prove himself. But Blake makes it clear to him that he needs to get his head in the game if he wants to have any chance of placing. After watching the first round via livestream, Jackie decides to head to the arena to cheer him on in person. Grace and Skylar join her.

Just as Alex is about to get back on his horse, he receives some encouragement from Jackie. The pep talk works, and he improves significantly in the second round, ultimately placing fifth in the competition. Later, he talks with Blake, who mentions that her father might be willing to sponsor him. She tells Alex that all he needs to do is practice more and attend the tryouts. Then, there’s a good chance her dad will sponsor him. Alex tells his mom about the good news later.

George is up to something

While everyone is at the rodeo, George meets with Will and Richard to talk about the guest ranch project. Richard informs George that his barn may not be rebuilt due to improper zoning on the ranch. However, he also explains that there's one loophole. If they submit the rebuilding plans to his contact at the permit office over the weekend, they’ll be backdated and approved. The problem? George is still unsure whether he wants to proceed with the lodge expansion.

After speaking with Katherine, George decides that he no longer wants to pursue the guest ranch. But when he brings this up to Richard, Richard warns him that if he doesn’t cooperate, he’ll have no choice but to take control of the project himself. Later on in the episode, George meets with Mato and tells him about the guest ranch situation. Mato then asks him how he can help.

George shares that he recently learned a vineyard once existed on their property and asks Mato to arrange a meeting with the owner of the local winery. Mato agrees to lend a hand. Now, what could George be up to?

Jackie and Alex decide to secretly date

Jackie and Alex clearly still care for each other, as shown by their struggle to hold back from kissing. But Jackie is scared to take things a step further because she doesn't want to complicate things again. Alex, on the other hand, is tired of acting like he doesn't want to be with her. So, he suggests that they start a secret relationship until they can sort everything out. Jackie agrees to his proposition with no hesitation, and then they start kissing. The seventh episode ends here.

You can stream My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix right now.