My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 8 recap: College Fair Day

The seventh episode concluded with Jackie and Alex deciding to secretly date. Now, how long can they really keep their relationship hidden before someone inevitably finds out? That's the question. Continue reading for a full recap of what all goes down in the eighth episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, titled "Gear Shifts."

Spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 8!

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 203 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

The college fair is a success

Jackie was adamant about making sure the college fair went off without a hitch, and she successfully pulled it off. Despite several colleges pulling out at the last minute, there was still a strong turnout, and students got the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with the college reps of their choice. Unfortunately, the college that Cole wanted to meet with didn't show up. He wanted to speak with a representative from the University of Texas to inquire about their coaching program.

According to Tara, the UT rep had to cancel due to car trouble on the way to the school. However, she suggests to Cole that if he goes to assist the rep, he might have a chance to discuss the school’s coaching program directly with him. After begging Jackie to go with him, Cole takes Tara's car, and they drive to meet the UT rep. In the end, he impresses the rep, who notes that even though his grades could be better, his coaching experience could help make up for it.

Meanwhile, Alex keeps texting Jackie, asking if she’s on her way back to Silver Falls High so she can take her final mock driving test. She finally returns to the school after a practice run with Cole and takes her test. However, things are now somewhat awkward between her and Cole after Cole tried to hold her hand in the car on their way back.

Jackie seems unsure about her feelings for Alex

At the beginning of the episode, Jackie and Alex spend time together outdoors. As they're making out, Jackie pulls away and tells Alex that she has to go so that she isn't late for the college fair. But before she leaves, Alex tells her he loves her again. However, Jackie doesn't say it back. Instead, she kisses him. She talks to Grace later about what happened, and Grace tells her that it's okay if she doesn't feel the same way about Alex just yet because it'll eventually happen. Although Jackie agrees with her, it doesn't seem like she's that confident because she quickly walks away.

Toward the end of the episode, Jackie admits to Alex that she should have said she loves him earlier. She finally does, and they share a kiss. Although the scene is sweet, there’s still some doubt about whether Jackie truly meant it. It just doesn't make sense, considering she was unsure about her feelings earlier in the episode.

Nathan finds out there's more to Zach

Ever since Nathan and Zach got together, Nathan has started acting less and less like himself and more like who Zach wants him to be. Alex notices this and points it out, but Nathan brushes off the concern. Zach even manages to convince Nathan to skip band practice, which is completely out of his character.

Skylar notices the change as well and tries to offer Nathan some guidance. However, Nathan isn’t receptive. Skylar then warns him about Zach, telling him that there are things Zach hasn’t told him and that he should hear them directly from Zach himself. Later in the episode, Nathan approaches Zach and asks him if anything ever happened between him and Skylar. Zach then comes clean.

Zach and Skylar were together at one point, but then Skylar broke up with him because he wanted to be with someone who was already out of the closet. Zach eventually came out, but by then Skylar was already with Nathan. After Zach explains all of this, Nathan asks him if the reason he's with him is because he's trying to get back at Skylar or because he's trying to get back with him. Zach tells him no, but Nathan doesn't feel he's being honest and walks away.

It turns out that Zach is a shady person because he tries to get back with Skylar later on in the episode. However, Skylar doesn't give him an answer.

Richard comes clean to Katherine

George is still mad at Richard for threatening to cut him and Will out of the guest ranch project. He's also disappointed in Will for still working with him. But he has a trick up his sleeve. He meets with the owner of the local winery and proposes that they work together on some mysterious business venture.

But what he doesn't know is that Richard isn't really a bad guy. Later in the episode, Richard arrives at the Walter family home to speak with Katherine. He explains to her that the reason he's so adamant about quickly getting the guest ranch project off the ground is because he's invested a lot of money into it and even used his own apartment as collateral.

He figured that by getting involved with the ranch, he could help save Jackie’s home in Silver Falls and also spend more time with her. Knowing she’s already been through so much, he didn’t want to add to her stress. Katherine sympathizes with Richard and assures him that he’ll always have a place in her home. Before their conversation ends, Richard asks Katherine if she'd let him tell George about everything on his own. Katherine nods her head and tells him that she can do that.

Dylan asks Cole for a big favor

With the college fair over, school is back to its normal routine. The football team's coach gathers all the players in the locker room because he has an announcement. Since a rival football team snuck into a weed shop and got high, now every team in the area is required to take a drug test. All of the players groan, but Dylan starts freaking out.

He quickly pulls Cole aside and explains that his test is likely to come back positive because he smoked a joint at the rodeo. Cole tries to reassure him, saying that he’ll just have to sit out a few games and that’s all. But Dylan tells him that a positive test could jeopardize his chances of getting into a good college. Then, he asks Cole if he can take his drug test for him. We don't find out Cole's answer because the episode cuts to the credits.

Here are more important things that happen in the eighth episode:

Kiley and Dylan grow closer and go on their first date.

Danny and Erin have another big fight. Erin plans to attend a community college in Silver Falls after high school before transferring to a university to major in business. Danny wants her to go to a business school in New York to be closer to him, but Erin tells him it'll be too expensive. They don't end up seeing eye to eye, and the episode ends with them not on good terms.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.