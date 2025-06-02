There's 1 thing Naomi could have done to end The Handmaid's Tale (and it links back to Lawrence)

With The Handmaid’s Tale series finale not really being the end of the entire story of Gilead, it wasn’t surprising to find out that Naomi Putnam-Lawrence had remained behind. However, she did do a good thing, showing a sign that she knew Gilead wasn’t a safe place for girls. As Janine was returned to the Americans, Naomi brought Charlotte back as well. Yes, Charlotte, not Angela!

It’s a sign that Naomi realizes that there are a lot of issues with Gilead, especially for girls. Her marriage to Lawrence arguably helped her change her views a little, although she still often proved that she believed in Gilead now and then. Her actions were more likely in memory of Lawrence, especially as she is now twice a widow and likely going to struggle herself in Gilead. She won’t want Charlotte taken from her, so it’s safer handing her to Janine.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - “Execution” - June faces her biggest challenge as Gilead cracks down on the rebels. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) EVER CARRADINE

Naomi could have remembered Lawrence’s last request in The Handmaid’s Tale

There is one thing that could have made the scene with Janine better. As Janine looked up at Naomi, it would have been great for Naomi to pass on the book The Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett to Janine. Naomi could have said “We got to chapter X. Please read a chapter a night,” highlighting that she took on Lawrence’s request to read a chapter.

Maybe it wouldn’t have sat that well with Janine, believing that it came from Naomi at first. However, deep down, Janine and June would have known that Naomi wasn’t the one to start reading to Charlotte. That had to come from Lawrence, especially if there was some sort of sign in the book that it originally belonged to Lawrence’s first wife, the love of his life.

There would have been another great way to connect back to Lawrence’s last wish, especially since Lawrence delivered a piece of art to Janine while at Jezebels. Naomi could have mentioned pictures with lots of colors, and that comment would have allowed Janine to connect the words to Lawrence and not Naomi.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE - “Execution” - June faces her biggest challenge as Gilead cracks down on the rebels. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) BRADLEY WHITFORD, EVER CARRADINE

Why would Naomi give Charlotte back to Janine in The Handmaid’s Tale?

There is now the big question of why Naomi changed in The Handmaid’s Tale. That part did seem a little rushed, but that’s because we didn’t get to see what happened in Gilead as Boston was reclaimed by the Americans. It’s possible that Aunt Lydia realized that there was hope for Janine and Charlotte, turning to Naomi in the hope that Lawrence’s views would have passed on just a little bit.

There’s also a chance that Naomi simply realized that Charlotte was about to be taken from her. While nothing had indicated that Lawrence was viewed as a traitor to Gilead, it’s possible that the new Commanders viewed her as a liability. Rather than have her marry another man, they may have decided that she will serve Gilead in another way, and that meant losing Charlotte.

Rather than risk Charlotte losing everything Lawrence wanted for her, Naomi may have teamed up with Lydia to get both Janine and Charlotte back over the border. It’s clear that there are some Guardians who are also working with May Day. I do hope that The Testaments explains some of this and continues Naomi’s redemption arc that has just got started.

The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu.