Board the Nautilus this summer on AMC and check out the new teaser trailer!

Get ready to set sail on adventure, as AMC has confirmed when American audiences can finally watch Nautilus!

Among the many science fiction classics, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea holds a special place. Jules Verne’s 1870 novel was far ahead of its time on undersea exploration via a massive submarine called the Nautilus, captained by the renegade Captain Nemo.

The tale has been adapted numerous times, most notably in 1954’s Disney version starring Kirk Douglas and Paul Mason as Nemo. There have been other takes on it from movies to ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

Now, at last, American audiences have a peek at a prequel series, Nautilus. TV Line confirms that the series will premiere Sunday, June 29 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+, with its first two episodes. Additional episodes will premiere weekly on Sundays, leading to a double-episode season finale on Aug. 17.

The show has an interesting history. It was developed as an original Disney+ series, with all 10 episodes filmed by late 2023. However, in October of 2023, Disney dropped the show as part of a wide-range cost-cutting process. The same fate befell The Spiderwick Chronicles which was aired on The Roku Channel.

AMC stepped in to pick up the series, which first aired on Prime Video in the UK. Now, this summer gives American audiences a chance to see the action.

What is Nautilus about?

The series acts as a prequel to the original novel, exploring the past of Nemo (played by Shazad Latif), who in this incarnation is “an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him,” per the AMC press release.

After escaping from a penal colony, Nemo manages to get his hands on the Nautilus, a secret sub and, with a ragtag group of fellow prisoners, embarks on a quest for a grand treasure while the British navy hunts him down.

“Inspired by Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Nautilus follows Nemo’s (Latif) mission to enact revenge on the East India Mercantile Company, who took everything from him. Nemo audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners. He plans to reach the fabled Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. But first, he must win the trust of his crew, and keep out of the clutches of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, who will do whatever it takes to stop him.”

The show co-stars Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas, Céline Menville as Loti, and Thierry Fremont as Benoit. There are also guest star appearances from Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor.

The trailer hints at some of the wild action coming with sea battles, thrills, and, yes, a giant squid. Latif looks perfect as Nemo (it’s refreshing to see the character matching the novel version) and has a good supporting cast. The production values are top-notch, and the undersea thrills will be perfect for a summer viewing experience.

Early buzz from the UK airings has been good as the series seems ready to rise more so mark your calendars for June to see a fantastic new take on a landmark adventure story!

Nautilus premieres Sunday, June 29 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.