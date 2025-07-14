Nautilus season 1 episode 4 recap: Not all islands are worth exploring

Sometimes, the safety of the boat is best. That’s what Humility learns in Nautilus season 1 episode 4.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1 episode 4.

After finding out that some islands harbor dangerous people, Nemo’s crew learns that some islands harbor dangerous creatures. Nautilus season 1 episode 4 leads the crew to a new island in search for food and water, but they end up in another life-threatening situation.

Of course, they need to get out of the situation with the Dreadnought firing harpoons at them first. That leads to Nemo swimming out (without a suit) to smash the glass on the bottom of the Dreadnought to at least get everyone out of the harpoon room. It’s not enough to take down the Dreadnought, but it’s a start.

As for Richard E. Grant’s character, he doesn’t last long. Crawley kills him when he starts asking for a new island to rule over. Crawley is just interested in his revenge.

More Company soldiers have been marooned

As Nemo and his crew come across a new island, we get to find out that they’re not the first people there. There’s a group of soldiers, who are drawing straws for something. The man with the shortest straw is taken to a lake with his hands tied. It turns out that he is set to be a sacrifice for something.

However, they’re stopped when Nemo and Humility end up trapped in one of their nets. This leads to them heading out to find where the group is, only for them to have been saved by someone called Casimir.

Casimir explains that she was one of the seamen, and now she wants off the island. She has set up a distillation system for water, and she has created a home in the trees for safety. However, that is all threatened with her choosing to help Nemo and Humility.

Blaster was with them, but he ends up falling out of the tree and found by the soldiers. They decide to use him as the sacrifice, only for Casimir, Nemo, and Humility to save them. It’s finally time to find out what they were sacrificing people to.

It’s some sort of sea creature that they’ve never seen before. After wanting to explore and find new species of animals, Humility realizes that it’s not as exciting after all.

Casimir fails to become a new part of Nemo’s crew in Nautilus

Casimir rushes off with the rest of the group, and they all row out to the Nautilus. However, the creature is racing across the land, and now everyone from the Nautilus gets a chance to see it.

It’s like an eel, and they all realize that they need to get to the submarine and dive. However, one of the ports is open. Casimir refuses to get in, shocked at the type of ship she is looking at.

As she decides to explain how she’s survived, she’s eaten by the eel, and Ranbir closes the door as submarine tilts in the water. Now the Nautilus can get away, only it’s a little to late. The eel is attracted to the power on the Nautilus and wraps itself around the submarine, firing off its own electricity back at the ship. It’s an electric eel!

We’re left with the Dreadnought hearing something, but not exactly what, and the Nautilus back in grave danger in Nautilus season 1 episode 4.

