Nautilus series premiere recap: A daring escape sets us on an underwater adventure

The adventure begins in the Nautilus series premiere, and it certainly sets the tone for some of the highs and lows with the way the escape has to begin. Meanwhile, we get a tease of who Humility Lucas really is.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for the Nautilus series premiere.

While the Nautilus series premiere opens on the high seas with Humility Lucas losing a card game — although she knows that she shouldn’t have — it doesn’t take long to get into the nitty gritty of Captain Nemo’s adventure. The episode does start with the ship Humility is one being hit by something big, elading to the ship being split in half.

Well, that something big was the Nautilus, with Nemo sharing that he will take the women and children, but not anyone who works for The Company. We know that is the East India Company, which is set to be the biggest of the villains in the story.

Nautilus - AMC

Nemo has to push up his plans to escape in the Nautilus series premiere

After that, we’re taken to eight hours earlier, to what is supposed to be an inescapable prison. Nemo and others are slaves there, working on the Nautilus. It turns out that Nemo is the one who help design the engine, and he has some plans for a rebellion.

Those plans have to be sped up, as Director Crawley wants to take the Nautilus out that day. Benoit, another engineer, makes it clear that the Nautilus isn’t ready, but that doesn’t matter to Crawley. He is set on his timeline, and that means Nemo’s timeline has to change. There was a much more thought-out plan, but now people who weren’t originally involved in the plan to steal the Nautilus have to be a part of it.

It doesn’t take long for The Company to get more guards, as Aadesh tries to untie the ropes that hold the Nautilus in place. It’s clear that he won’t make it back to the ship as he’s shot along the way, but he does manage to make sure Nemo and the others get out.

Along the way, Crawley stabs Benoit, who keeps that quiet until he no longer can. Nemo decides to imprison Crawley and the guards who were on the Nautilus, choosing to save Benoit instead.

Nautilus/Series 1. Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

Nemo deals with his prisoners in Nautilus

It doesn’t take long to deal with the prisoners. After running into the ship, which he thought was a Company ship looking for him, Nemo realizes that he can now leave Crawley and his prisoners in a lifeboat. They do end up surviving, and now we see that many Nemo should have killed them in the first place.

This sets a revenge mission for Crawley. It’s no longer about the Company, but he will use Company money and power to get what he wants. He wants the Nautilus, and he wants Nemo dead. Of course, Captain Youngblood believes that Humility is in trouble, and he wants to get to her, so he is more than happy to help Crawley in his mission.

As Crawley gets Captain Millais to get answers from other prisoners, he takes Youngblood to a new ship. He’s been working on the Dreadnaught, and it’s sure to make sure the Nautilus is back in Company hands.

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Celine Menville as Loti, Georgia Flood as Humility in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

Benoit learns that Nemo has lied to him about the Nautilus

Benoit was more than happy to work with Nemo and the rest of the crew when it came to stealing the Nautilus. When he agreed to work with the Company, he made it clear that the Nautilus was for exploration. He never wanted it to be used as a weapon, and that’s exactly what Crawley wants to use it for.

There was a deal for Nemo. He would get the Nautilus to French waters, and then the French would give Nemo the safety that he needs. Well, that’s not happening now.

Nemo shares that he agreed to that only to get the submarine. While he will eventually uphold the agreement, he wants to get to the northern seas first. There is Viking treasure that he wants to get his hands on, and everyone else should want that too.

Only, there’s a much bigger issue right now. The Nautilus needs to resupply and get through some repairs. The repair work becomes a much bigger issue when the power goes out and the ship starts sinking. It will continue to sink until it implodes. Will Humility’s plan work, and will Nemo even listen to the plan that she has?

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams the following day on AMC+.