Tony and Ziva are on the run this fall in new NCIS spinoff on Paramount+ (first look!)

NCIS fans rejoice as we finally get our first look at Tony and Ziva back in action in their new Paramount+ spinoff!

NCIS has become a cash cow franchise for CBS. From its start as a spinoff of the legal drama JAG in 2003, the series remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows. Viewers never get enough of this squad of agents handling various military crimes with some action and humor.

The show has spawned five spinoffs, including the NCIS: Origins prequel. Now it’s time for one that fans have been eagerly awaiting a fantastic return of NCIS’ original power couple!

For years, NCIS fans loved the chemistry between Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). The pair bantered a lot, clashing and needling each other but clearly a deep attraction between them.

That seemed to end when de Pablo left the series in season 11, and the season 13 finale seemingly confirmed she was killed off-screen. The same finale had Tony rocked to discover Ziva had given birth to their daughter (confirming an off-screen romance) and left to care for her.

Ziva was shockingly revealed to still be alive in NCIS season 16 before leaving to reunite with Tony. Weatherly was busy with his own CBS series, Bull, but made a surprise cameo as Tony in the season 21 premiere. Now, after over a year, we finally have an update on the upcoming NCIS: Tony & Ziva series and what to expect!

See Tony & Ziva back together

Paramount+ and TV Line released the first images of the show, which also includes a release window for fall 2025. The series follows the pair running their own security company in Europe. When an attack occurs, the pair are forced to go on the run and protect their daughter while also handling a dangerous job.

Here's Tony ready to get back into danger with a gun.

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Ziva is as action-oriented as ever giving chase through the streets of an exotic city.

Cote de Pablo as Ziva David In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

We get our glimpse of the pair with Boris (Maximillian Osinski), a hacker working for their company.

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Max Osinski as Boris and Cote de Pablo as Ziva David In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

However, it's not all action as we see Tony and Ziva as parents doting on daughter Tali (Isla Gie) with Tony as goofy as ever.

L-R Cote de Pablo as Ziva David , Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

The cast also includes Lara Rossi as Sophie, Tali’s SAS-trained nanny; Amita Suman as Claudette, the CTO at Tony’s company; one of the best/most elusive computer hackers in the world; James D’Arcy as Henry, a high-ranking Interpol official; Nassima Benchicou as Martine, a former intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security; Julian Ovenden as Jonah, a Secretary General of Interpol; and Terence Maynard as therapist Dr. Lang.

The show is interesting in that it’s meant for streaming, rather than network. That will allow far more action and excitement, with showrunner John McNamara sharing with TV Line:

“I’m incredibly grateful to CBS Studios and Paramount+ for the chance to plunge these two beloved characters into a dangerous, fun, romantic, exciting chase across Europe. I’m excited to tell a single, serialized story of intrigue and espionage over 10 episodes, getting the chance to delve more deeply into Tony and Ziva’s complex relationship, their on-again, off-again romance, and the way they manage to co-parent their daughter Tali, heightened by the sudden jeopardy they all find themselves in.”

The images hint at more action as the pair get into danger while still sharing a connection and parenting at the same time. It’s been a long wait for so many NCIS fans, but seeing Tony and Ziva at last share the screen together and make this one spinoff that NCIS fans are going to enjoy in droves.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres summer 2025 on Paramount+.