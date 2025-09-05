NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 2 recap: Interpol hunts Tony and Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva started with sweet memories of their partnership that has lasted 20 years. After every case and life struggle, they still work together so effortlessly. But, even with the missing years between leaving NCIS and starting their own companies in France, there’s still some unresolved romantic attraction.

Ziva is determined never to explore that side of her relationship with Tony again, and I can’t help but see the longing in both their eyes when they look at each other, especially when they co-parent Tali. Their connection is gentle and beautiful.

Although we all want their romance, I’m in awe of how they choose to respect each other’s boundaries both as co-parents and a professional crime-fighting duo. With all the craziness around them, Tony always makes sure they’re safe, especially when murder cars controlled by a chip are out to kill them while they are seeking answers to why they were framed. Lingering romantic feelings aside, Tony and Ziva are in the fight of their lives.

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 2, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 2 throws viewers right into the action

As Boris and Ziva are throwing digs at each other about being hunted over 9.4’s damage, Interpol surrounds Boris’ house. An Interpol agent, Martine Aranow, flashes her badge at the camera, and Boris flips out, revealing that she’s the mysterious evil woman he worked with. Immediately, Boris wants to escape with his bride-to-be and leave Tony and Ziva to be arrested. But with one light of an intense match, his computer setup goes up in flames, and Tony and Ziva decide to escape with them.

We will be on edge all season, as Tony and Ziva nearly get caught by the police when Boris changes the tire on the car. Luckily, they fix it in time and hit the road to the house Claudette finds for them. Even though Tony requested three bedrooms so he could respect Ziva’s boundaries, after Claudette was run out of her apartment by Interpol agents, she ran over to be with the team. She takes the bedroom, and Tony shares a bed with Ziva. Despite feeling hopeless and almost being killed by murder cars, there’s still lightness between them.

The chase starts to look grim as Boris reveals that the chip controlling the murder cars has killed others all over the world due to the chip becoming a cool trend. Hopefully, good news is coming soon because being hunted by Interpol is wearing on all of them and their tempers.

James D'Arcy as Henry In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 2, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Henry’s betrayal

I haven’t unraveled how Tony and Henry became friends. But given his uncle status to Tali at her March 2020 birthday party, I’m guessing Henry was one of Tony’s first friends in France. That’s my best guess with how hard Tony is fighting Ziva’s fears of not being able to put their trust in their friend anymore as Interpol hunts them.

Sadly, there are things Tony doesn’t know about his friend. A little cyber snooping by Boris reveals that the Secretary-General has been in a fight, kidnapped, or both by the state of his apartment. The audience found out a bit before Tony and Ziva, but seeing his ransacked apartment along with the news that Henry is acting Secretary-General, they’re defeated. In a September 2025 flashback, Henry was speaking with Martine Aranow on a video call, inquiring about surveillance on Tony and Ziva in connection with the Secretary-General’s disappearance. So, how far back does this case of being framed go?

My best guess is that Henry has suspected Tony and Ziva since September. He kept his theories to himself until 9.4 wired the stolen Interpol bank account money into Tony’s company’s account. They made it seem like he stole from his own clients and then transferred the money again. The damage was done, and Henry had more evidence stacked against them. Unfortunately, they don’t know they’re suspects in the Secretary-General’s case due to them only finding out about it when Boris hacked into the system.

Despite everything Henry has done, Tony calls him up to set up a meeting for just the two of them. With the gang tracking Tony and Henry from the house, Henry tells Tony that he’s alone. Then, the truth is revealed, and Interpol has been made. Tony feels betrayed and leaves without speaking to Henry because it was a trap from the start.

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David, Max Osinski as Boris and Amita Suman as Claudette In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 2, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Puzzle pieces reveal another lead

Before Tony can sulk anymore about Henry, Claudette and Boris tell Tony the lead they found. Although he’s glad there’s some good news, he just wanted the chase to be over. I can’t blame him there. Boris and Claudette inform Tony and Ziva that the programmer from Italy had files on everyone he worked with, and upon his death, those files were released. His work on 9.4 involved malware for a drone guidance system, which led to a company called Reigning Fire Peacekeeping Solutions, where Aaron Graves serves as a defense contractor.

When there’s good news, there’s also bad news. Martine wasn’t working alone, but with a man believed to also be from Interpol. The evidence isn’t stacking up in Henry's favor, leaving Tony heartbroken. I think it’s Henry due to his video call with Martine in September. Why else would you surveil your friend’s daughter and only want to hurt people when Tony unleashed Ziva on them? Who else would know Tali’s schedule so well, other than someone she considers an uncle? All evidence points to a friend betrayal, and my heart hurts for Tony.

NCIS: Tony and Ziva airs on Paramount+ on Thursdays.