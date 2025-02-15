Netflix reveals Alice in Borderland season 3 release window

Alice in Borderland is coming back for season 3 this year! Netflix Japan just confirmed the release of the upcoming season and shared the first teaser and poster in February 2025.

On Twitter, Netflix confirmed that Alice in Borderland season 3 will arrive in September 2025. The streamer did not share the release date for season 3 yet, but that's pretty normal for this kind of thing. We're still so far from the actual release date.

You’re not ready for the final game.



ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 🃏 COMING 2025 pic.twitter.com/wsecK6FqCM — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2025

We know this is the news fans of the hit Netflix original series have been waiting for since the release of season 2 way back on Dec. 22, 2022. The first season premiered on Dec. 10, 2020. While the first two seasons were released about two years apart, the wait for season 3 is going to be quite a bit longer!

Prior to this release update from Netflix, we hadn't heard much regarding Alice in Borderland season 3 in a while. Netflix confirmed it would be released sometime this year, but that's about all we knew and that was only a few weeks ago.

Now, we have the release window (September 2025), the poster, which features the Joker (real fans know what that means!), and the first teaser trailer for the new season.

Alice in Borderland season 3 trailer

*jpf “ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3” FIRST TEASER ‼️



Seems like only arisu and usagi were back to borderland? pic.twitter.com/d0qkReNuUL — JAPANFESS (@JPFBASE) February 12, 2025

As you can see in the trailer, which she shared above, the Joker card looms large. We know that's where season 3 was likely headed after the Alice in Borderland season 2 finale. Based on the ending, what's been revealed so far, and the first look at the new teaser, we can confirm that Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura, and Ayaka Miyoshi will be back in the new season. Yamazaki and Tsuchiya, who star in Alice in Borderland as Arisu and Usagi, were confirmed to return in season 3 when Netflix announced the season 3 renewal via press release.

There are other cast lists floating around online, but according to the fans of the series on Reddit, those lists likely feature characters and cast members that are not confirmed yet.

Even with the first extended look at season 3, there's still so much we don't know about the new season. I did some digging, too, and it's not confirmed that this will be the final season of the series. Based on the tweet above, though, it sure seems like this could be the end of the series.

When Netflix announced the renewal, the press release revealed this information about Alice in Borderland season 3:

"For now, the Joker card has appeared, declaring the triumphant return of Alice in Borderland. Fans can expect nothing short of an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a meaningful existence."

It's hard to say what took so long with season 3. We were looking for production updates over the last few years, and we knew that production was happening, thanks to the sleuths online, but information was sparse. Even now, we don't know when production wrapped on Alice in Borderland season 3, which is really interesting for a show this popular.

It's going to be a huge year for Japanese Netflix original series! In addition to the new season of Alice in Borderland, Last Sumarai Standing, which is being billed as "Shogun meets Squid Game," is also coming this year.

Stay tuned for Alice in Borderland season 3! We'll share more updates when we find out!