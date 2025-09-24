Netflix is about to become home to one of the most iconic medical dramas

Netflix is about to add a true classic to its ever-expanding lineup of must-watch series. Maybe you watched this show when it was airing on Showtime back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, or perhaps you weren't part of the craze back then. Well, you'll soon have a chance to rewatch or discover for the first time a medical drama that had everyone talking, laughing, and sometimes cringing.

What Showtime series are we talking about, you ask? It's none other than Nurse Jackie. This iconic medical drama is reportedly set to make its way to Netflix very soon. We shared everything about its upcoming release and more below.

(Top row: Left to Right) Dominic Fumusa as Kevin Peyton, Anna Deavere Smith as Mrs. Akalitus, Bobby Cannavale as Dr. Mike Cruz, Paul Schulze as Eddie, (center row) Merritt Wever as Zoey, Peter Facinelli as Dr. Cooper, Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton, Stephen Wallem as Thor, (bottom row) Arjun Gupta as Sam, and Eve Best as Dr. O'Hara in Nurse Jackie season 4 | Showtime

Nurse Jackie is coming to Netflix in October 2025

We've learned from What's on Netflix that all seven seasons of Nurse Jackie will be added to Netflix next month. According to the news outlet, the medical drama will become available on the streaming platform starting Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. While we don't have an exact release time, there's a possibility that the show could drop at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on this date. That's the typical time that Netflix releases new content on its platform. However, Netflix has also been known to vary release times for certain titles, so the exact moment Nurse Jackie becomes available could differ slightly.

This won't be the first time Nurse Jackie has streamed on Netflix. The medical drama was previously added to the streaming platform in 2015, but was removed later in 2020. As of Sept. 24, Nurse Jackie isn't on any major streaming service. Most people just buy individual episodes or complete seasons through digital platforms if they really are desperate and want to watch the show.

Fortunately, this won't be a problem soon for those who are subscribed to Netflix. In October, they'll be granted access to all 80 episodes of this darkly comedic medical drama. Who knows? Nurse Jackie might even see a resurgence in popularity as both longtime fans revisit the series and a new generation of viewers watch it for the first time. We'll definitely be keeping our eye on how the show performs once it hits Netflix.

Nurse Jackie centers around Jackie Peyton, a talented and committed ER nurse in New York City who excels professionally but faces personal challenges, including a hidden addiction to painkillers. Throughout the series, we watch as Jackie juggles the intense pressures of her job with the struggles of her personal life.

Emmy Award-winning actress Edie Falco stars in the leading role of Jackie. Joining her in the cast are other talented actors, including Eve Best, Merritt Wever, Haaz Sleiman, Paul Schulze, Peter Facinelli, Dominic Fumusa, Anna Deavere Smith, and Betty Gilpin.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and coverage on new additions to Netflix!