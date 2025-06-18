Netflix considers a return to the Land of the Lost with potential series reboot

A classic cult TV series may be the newest property to get a fantastic new Netflix revival! There’s a tendency for streamers to look to the past for new takes on classic TV shows. Netflix has certainly shown that with new versions of older shows such as Lost in Space, Good Times, and One Day At a Time.

Now, Deadline reports that development is underway for Netflix to produce a new version of the 1970s fantasy kids series Land of the Lost. It will come from Sid and Marty Krofft, the pair originally behind the series, and Deanna Krofft Pope, with Legendary Entertainment producing.

It should be noted that as of yet, neither Netflix or Deadline have confirmed or denied the reports. This is only the early stages, according to Deadline’s sources, meaning no writer yet or ideas on the episode count and obviously nowhere near casting its leads. Still, it’s interesting how Netflix is ready to bring back this cult favorite series that could work well for modern audiences.

Rich Correll's Icons Of Darkness VIP Celebration | Michael Tullberg/GettyImages

Land of the Lost reboot series in the works at Netflix

Premiering on NBC in 1976, Land of the Lost was one of many children’s shows created by the legendary team of brothers Sid and Marty Krofft. The two excelled in some offbeat children’s programming of the era, including H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, The Bugaloos, and more.

The plot line follows Rick Marshall and his kids, Will and Holly, whose family trip has them falling through a dimensional crack into a strange prehistoric world. They befriend the savage Cha-Ka and try to survive a world of dinosaurs, the lizard-like Sleestak and other creatures.

The series ran three seasons and attained a cult following for its cheesy but charming special effects with stop-motion animated dinosaurs. It would later be rerun on CBS in the 1980s to build its appeal.

This wouldn’t be the first time Land of the Lost was remade. ABC produced a new take in 1991 with a different family in this dimension, meeting an Earth woman who was likewise abandoned there and using updated computer graphics for its two-season run.

The series was then made into a 2009 movie starring Will Ferrell that only loosely used the concept. It was a box office flop, with the Kroffts openly disparaging it.

The series does have its appeal for a modern take. It’s a classic idea of folks stranded in a strange world, which has been used for scores of successful series like Lost. Modern CGI can make the dinosaurs and other creatures look far more lifelike and add to the thrills.

Netflix would likely go for a slightly darker take, much like their Lost in Space reboot. That may annoy purists of the show, although there’s potential in showing how dangerous this world can be and building on the mythology of the races there.

Again, it’s in the early stages, but it’s possible that Netflix will bring Land of the Lost to life and a reminder of how any property of the past can be fodder for a reboot.

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: