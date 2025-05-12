Lupin season 3 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 5, 2023, and since then, there haven't been many major updates to share about Omar Sy returning as Assane Diop in Lupin season 4. Everything looked promising, and then, Netflix went radio silent. Fans, like me, were just sitting here waiting, waiting, and waiting for the Lupin season 4 renewal.

Out of the blue on Monday, May 12, more than a year and a half after season 3 was released, Netflix announced Lupin season 4 is happening. I don't know what could have taken so long, but none of that matters anymore. It's time for Lupin season 4 to hit Netflix!

Netflix announced the news via a video featuring Sy.

In addition to the good news that Lupin season 4 is happening, Netflix also revealed that production on season 4 has already started in Paris, which is great news! It also means that we won't have to wait nearly as long to watch the new episodes on Netflix. It's still going to be a while, but not nearly as long as I thought it was going to be when I woke up today. And, yes, I think about Lupin basically every day.

As of right now, we don't know how long production is going to last for season 4, but we have to assume the new season will not premiere on Netflix this year. It's just much more likely that Lupin season 4 will premiere in early 2026, but we'll keep you posted on the release date.

Sy, who is taking over showrunner duties along with Louis Leterrier, had this to say about the Lupin season 4 renewal, via Netflix:

"I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything. I find great joy in it every time. Together with Netflix, Carrousel, and Gaumont, we've invested the time needed to raise our ambitions and deliver even more surprises and enjoyment, both for us and the audience. The fresh energy from Carrousel Studios aligns perfectly with this vision. I'm eager to share the new episodes with as many people as possible."

Netflix also revealed that Lupin season 4 is going to be the longest series so far. There will be eight episodes in season 4. The first three seasons were only five, five, and seven episodes, respectively.

Sy isn't the only Lupin star returning for season 4. According to Netflix, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard are part of the season 4 cast.

If I haven't made it clear, I can't wait for Lupin season 4! There's so much that needs to happen, so many more heists, and so much more drama. At the end of Lupin season 3, Assane tried to take responsibility for his crimes, but this story is far from over. Hubert Pellegrini, who is responsible for killing Assane's father, makes a threat against Assane while in prison. The cat-and-mouse game continues, it appears!

Stay tuned for more news about Lupin season 4 on Netflix!