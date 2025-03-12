Netflix hands out renewal to a limited series no one expected another season of

It seems Netflix isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to The Perfect Couple after all.

While the Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber-led series was designed as a limited series, it seems Netflix has decided to keep the show around and bring it back for a second season – just not in the way you might be thinking. Rather than pulling a Big Little Lies in which HBO brought back most of the season 1 cast for a second season that continued the story, Netflix’s plan for The Perfect Couple is to continue the series as an anthology show that will follow a new set of characters with a new cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, Netflix is working on a second season of The Perfect Couple which will be based on author Elin Hilderbrand’s 2024 novel Swan Song. The book is centered around the Richardsons who purchase a $22 million summer home in Nantucket and quickly become known for their lavish parties, flirty demeanors, and love of flaunting their wealth. When their home goes up in flames and their personal assistant goes missing, the entire island begins to spiral.

Netflix has not commented on the reports of The Perfect Couple’s renewal, but Deadline reports that casting has already begun for the show’s two leads, Leslee and Bill Richardson.

It’s also unclear whether we could perhaps see any character from season 1 return in a limited capacity similar to how White Lotus has served as an anthology series with a mostly new cast each season with a few familiar faces popping up here and there among the new faces. Kidman will be back as a producer, but it’s unclear whether she might pop up via a cameo for season 2, though we imagine fans would love to see her back. After netting Schreiber the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television win at the Critics Choice Awards, it'll also be interesting to see if Schreiber might be up for a guest appearance in the second season.

Given the success of the first season, it’s not surprising that Netflix is looking to turn the show into an anthology series and it’ll be interesting to see who might be tapped to lead the next season as well as who will round out the season 2 ensemble. If done correctly, we’ve seen limited series easily transition into anthology shows and we’re optimistic that The Perfect Couple could see success in this new format.

It’s promising that the second season storyline will shift attention to a new story rather than trying to find a way to continue the events of season 1, as the season finale was a nice closing chapter to that particular story and we’re not sure we need another season about the Winbury family.