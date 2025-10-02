Netflix just canceled one of its best shows (and it's a shame)

Say it ain't so! We're nearing the end of 2025, but apparently, that doesn't mean the heartbreak stops. Netflix has just made a big decision and canceled one of its most beloved shows.

It might not have been a Stranger Things or a Bridgerton-level phenomenon, but this series had its fair share of devoted fans. And to make matters worse, it had just finished releasing its second season in July. Fans were waiting for that renewal announcement, but instead, they were hit with this unfortunate news that there won’t be a third season at all.

Sadly, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will not be returning with another installment in the future. Netflix has officially pulled the plug on the series. We learned of this news from Variety. This leaves the original show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, for fans to watch. This series released its third season late last year and was renewed for a fourth installment in July 2025. There are also two other spinoffs, The Ultimatum: France and The Ultimatum: South Africa. However, it's unclear if those shows will ever come back with new seasons.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love's cancellation is devastating for fans

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a reality series where queer couples are faced with a major decision: marry or break up. One partner gives an ultimatum, and the couples then date other participants to test their relationships. It's a social experiment that takes place over eight weeks. Once those eight weeks are up, each participant must make a final choice. They could either commit to their original partner, start a new relationship with someone else, or leave the show by themselves. Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna García Swisher was the host for both seasons.

What was so great about The Ultimatum: Queer Love was how it pushed the boundaries of reality dating shows, giving queer couples a platform to explore love, commitment, and the difficult choices that come with deciding whether to marry or move on. Sure, it wasn't the first dating show about queer relationships, but it just seemed more authentic.

Most dating shows rely on manufactured drama. I'm not saying Queer Love was without tension, but the conflicts felt real. It didn't feel scripted or like a producer was pulling strings. Most of the couples who came on the show really wanted clarity about their relationships. They were there to confront their doubts, face hard truths, and decide whether they were truly ready to commit. As a viewer, it was really easy to become invested in each couple's journey.

It's unfortunate that Netflix canceled the show because I would've liked to see another bunch of couples put their love to the test. Hopefully, we get a show similar to Queer Love in the future.