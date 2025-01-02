Netflix might have revealed the release order for some of 2025's biggest shows including Wednesday, Stranger Things

2025 is going to be one of the biggest years for Netflix and that’s not an exaggeration. The year ahead will bring with it new seasons of some of the biggest Netflix shows ever including a few final seasons that are sure to generate quite a bit of buzz for the streamer in the months ahead.

Netflix has been more than transparent in promoting the titles coming in the year ahead with a list that includes countless must-see favorites. This list includes the following just to name a few of the confirmed titles coming across 2025:

Alice in Borderland season 3

Big Mouth season 8

Black Mirror season 7

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Ginny & Georgia season 3

Love is Blind season 8

Monsters season 3

Physical: 100 season 3

Squid Game season 3

Stranger Things season 5

Sweet Magnolias season 4

The Night Agent season 2

The Recruit season 2

The Sandman season 2

The Watcher season 2

The Witcher season 4

Wednesday season 2

XO, Kitty season 2

You season 5

For most of these shows, while we know they’re coming in 2025, it’s unclear when exactly they’ll be released across the year which is on brand for Netflix. The streamer historically had tended not to reveal release dates too far removed from when shows will drop which creates a lot of guessing among fans as to when their favorite shows might be coming.

With so many big series set to release in the months ahead, we know there will be some months that have multiple big releases but the biggest question among fans is when some of the biggest shows on the list might be coming. Well, Netflix might have just given us a hint at the release order for some of its biggest shows of 2025.

Netflix teases potential release plan for several hit Netflix Originals coming in 2025

In a tweet celebrating the start of the new year, the official social media account for Netflix UK and Ireland sent out a tweet that promoted some of the biggest releases coming in the year ahead sandwiched within a carefully crafted 2025 logo. The list included several shows previously confirmed to be coming in 2025, but it’s the way that Netflix chose to list off the shows that has caught the attention of followers and left them wondering whether the streaming service might have tipped its hands in subtly giving fans an idea of the order the shows will be released.

The list is as follows: You season 5, Wednesday season 2, Black Mirror season 7, Stranger Things season 5, and Squid Game season 3. You can check out the tweet below:

You S5, Wednesday S2, Black Mirror S7

Stranger Things S5, Squid Game S3

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2025

Could this be a not-so-subtle clue hinting at the order these five particular shows will be landing on Netflix in the year ahead? That’s definitely a question on the minds of fans and we can’t blame them as that lineup would make sense.

Netflix has been heavily promoting You’s final season lately which seems to hint that it will be coming soon perhaps as early as February or March. Wednesday season 1 arrived in the fall but could easily be moved up to Spring arriving sometime such as April or May which would help get it out just before summer and those months have historically brought some big releases over the years.

Black Mirror’s last two seasons arrived in June so perhaps season 7 will follow a similar release pattern, meanwhile, Stranger Things seems primed for a late summer/early fall debut with many speculating about the season being split with the first part coming in July or August.

And that would leave Squid Game to again close out the year which seems like a plan Netflix would stick to given the first two seasons of the show each opened in the final stretch of the year with season 1 releasing in late September and season 2 smashing records with its late December release.

This road map would honestly make sense for the five shows. Even without knowing when exactly the shows might premiere, it would make sense for Netlfix to try to sprinkle the biggest releases of the year out, and holding Stranger Things and Squid Game for the second half of the year would be a pretty solid plan to help balance out what will be a very busy year for Netflix.

Of course, this is all speculation and we’ll have to see how Netflix chooses to release the shows coming our way this year but we wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix used the New Year’s Day tweet to casually hint at the order some of the hits biggest shows will be released in this year!