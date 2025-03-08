Netflix's most-watched canceled show of 2024 deserved a second chance

Netflix subscribers often question the how and why of the steamer's decisions to cancel or renew a series. It isn't as easy as it's a well-liked show. The streamer carefully weighs the performance of a new release against how much it costs to make it. One new series in 2024 was well received but sadly canceled, and we think it deserves a second chance. And that's Kaos starring Jeff Goldblum.

Kaos was created by Charlie Covell, known forThe End of the F***ing World, for Netflix. The eight-part mythological dark comedy premiered on the streamer in August 2024 to positive reviews. In October of that year just a couple of months later, Netflix announced that the series was canceled, much to the dismay of viewers who thoroughly enjoyed it.

If you do a quick Google search for Kaos, you will find many positive posts regarding the creative approach, the melding of dark comedy and mythology, solid performances, gorgeous cinematography, and more of the series. However, according to a Netflix report, What We Watched for the Second Half of 2024, Kaos ranked 41 of the most-watched series during that period.

Even still, it's the most-watched cancelled show from last year. Between July and December 2024, the dark comedy amassed a total of 20.3 million views. What probably contributed to the cancellation is the fact that the series was costly to create. Reports have circulated stating that this series is one of the most expensive ever made when production was set up in Spain. But, we still think Netflix should at leave give it one more season.

KAOS, Season 1. (L to R) Stephen Dillane as Prometheus in KAOS, Season 1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Reasons why we need more KAOS!

Other than the reasons given above, there's even more to why we think KAOS deserves to be brough back. First, the series features an incredibly talented cast, which includes Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Rakie Ayola, and Stanley Townsend. Billie Piper and Suzy Eddie Izzard appear in cameo roles. These actors did a bang-up job of portraying modern versions of some of the mythology's most famous characters.

The series' first season concluded with several cliffhangers that absolutely need resolving. Viewers can not be left hanging like this, with an epic battle brewing. The show ended with Prometheus, now free from his eternal torture, declaring, "Kaos is coming," while he sits on Zeus' throne. Will he take over as ruler of Olympus?

Caeneus, a mortal dead and living in the underworld for 10 years, meets his mother, Myrina, when she dies. They pass through the Frame into the Nothing. He becomes a husk, like the other souls, but to everyone's shock, he rejuvenates and brings his mother back to life. The first thing she says is "Kaos."

Does this mean Kaos is a person? Is it a new character? A new name for either Prometheus or Caeneus? Or does it simply mean more chaos is coming?

In another turn, Hera leaves Olympus to make a call to an undisclosed offspring, stating, "Gather the troops and make up the spare bed." The characters ultimately decide to come against Zeus, which sets up a second season very nicely.

Finally, Covell has stated they envisioned three seasons of the story. Many showrunners will forge ahead regardless of renewal. But while Covell has a clear vision of the path the story should take, they held back in writing future season's scripts. Which, in hindsight, was a good idea. Covell shouldn't have to keep this story locked in their head for all time. It needs to be told.

Sadly, a second season most likely isn't in the future for Kaos, as Netflix probably won't reverse its decision. But you can check out the first season streaming now on Netflix.