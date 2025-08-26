Netflix snatches up new show with Yellowstone and True Detective connections

There's no doubt that True Detective and Yellowstone are two of the most popular television shows in recent memory. Remember way back when the True Detective season 1 finale broke HBO Go? The show was that serious for all of us fans, and it's still a fan-favorite. The same can be said about the game-changing Yellowstone, which has launched an entired universe of shows.

If you're a fan of both shows as most people probably are, Netflix is about to give you the gift of a lifetime. No, True Detective and Yellowstone aren't being added to Netflix (though we can certainly dream). But the streaming service has officially won the bidding war for a developing new series that will team up a Yellowstone star with a True Detective star and its creator. Let's explain.

Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser sports drama in the works at Netflix

As exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix scooped up the rights to an as yet untitled sports drama series starring Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser and was created by Nic Pizzolatto. There was an extensive bidding war for the series between Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, but Netflix came out on top to score the hot, star-studded project.

Matthew McConaughey - "The Rivals Of Amziah King" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival | Tibrina Hobson/GettyImages

While details haven't been shared about the plot of the in-the-works series, McConaughey and Hauser are said to be playing brothers, and since it's being produced by Skydance Sports, it's expected to take place in the world of sports. Deadline suggests that the plot will revolve around either college or professional football, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

The show is a real clash of television titans as Pizzolatto created HBO's True Detective and ran the anthology series' first three seasons before sharing some less than glowing opinions on season 4. Of course, McConaughey starred in the first season of the hit series and landed an Emmy nomination for his performance. But the connections get even more exciting for this show's chemistry.

Hauser, who starred in Yellowstone as Rip Wheeler and will reprise his role in the upcoming spinoff series The Dutton Ranch, previously co-starred with McConaughey in 1993 cult classic film Dazed and Confused. The pair have been friends ever since appearing in Richard Linklater's movie, and they're coming back together onscreen for the upcoming Netflix series.

Because it's still very early in the development process, there's no word on when production will start or when the series will make its premiere on Netflix. The streaming service hasn't even given the show an official green light to begin production, but scoring the rights is half the battle, and with a slate of talent like this one, it's unlikely that the show won't be picked up to series.

