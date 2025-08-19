Netflix officially loses top creators to streaming rival

The rumored high-profile move for one of Netflix's top creators to a competing company has officially been confirmed. Last week, it was reported that Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers were in advanced negotiations to move their future creative outputs from Netflix to Paramount, a move that most fans probably didn't see coming, much like season 4's biggest plot twists.

On, Aug. 19, the Duffer Brothers announced the confirmation of the negotiations and revealed their departure from Netflix for a four-year exclusive deal with Paramount. The move comes after about a decade partnered with Netflix, which produced perhaps one of the most globally successful streaming original television shows of all time.

The Duffer Brothers' deal with Paramount begins in April 2026 when their Netflix with Netflix expires. After the release of Stranger Things season 5 this fall, the pair are still prepping three new shows with Netflix: The Boroughs, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, and Stranger Things: Tales from '85. From there, anything new they create with be distributed by Paramount, even on the big screen.

Matt and Ross Duffer on set of Stranger Things season 5 | Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix © 2024

Duffer Brothers headed to big screen with new Paramount deal

The biggest change that comes with the Duffer Brothers' move to Paramount might be the most exciting one for fans. During the duo's time at Netflix, they have been mostly confined to creating Stranger Things. Obviously, the show didn't receive a theatrical release, and its demanding schedule prevented the Duffers from making movies for either Netflix or the big screen.

This time around, the Duffer Brothers will have the specific and exciting ability to create new projects not only for Paramount's streaming service Paramount+ as well as its other television entities but also movies for theatrical release. Their production company, Upside Down Pictures, will be behind new shows and movies under the Paramount umbrella and bring their talents to movie theaters for the first time in a decade. Imagine Stranger Things-level storytelling in 3D or IMAX!

Along with making their move official, Matt and Ross Duffer released a statement expressing their excitement for what's to come: "We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly."

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Ross and Matt Duffer | Photo by Craig Sugden

What this means for Stranger Things fans

In their statement, the Duffers reference their reunion with executives Cindy Holland and Matt Thunell, who both worked at Netflix in the past and were partly responsible for Stranger Things getting the green light and becoming the international phenomenon it's become. But just because the pair are jumping ship to a competitor doesn't mean the franchise is coming to an end.

Even working with Paramount, the Duffer Brothers will remain involved with the Stranger Things universe, including any spinoff series that might be developed following the release of season 5. It's unclear in exactly what capacity they will be involved in future projects at Netflix, but they aren't leaving their crowned jewel and its legacy behind in search of greener pastures.

Naturally, this could turn Netflix's future plans for the Stranger Things universe "upside down" given that its creators have partnered with a competitor. But there's no doubt that they could manage to figure out scenarios that are mutually beneficial. And for fans, this move is definitely good news. It means more Duffer stories on different platforms and different mediums. Win win!

