Netflix officially orders Assassin’s Creed live-action series adaptation

It's your moment, video game fans! Netflix has officially greenlit a live-action series adaptation of Assassin’s Creed, marking a major move from the video game world to the streaming screen.

The streaming giant has been creating several TV shows based on popular video games, and its new Assassin’s Creed series is the latest addition to this trend. This show will be joining gaming adaptations already on the platform, including Arcane, Castlevania, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Devil May Cry. Netflix also has the upcoming video game-to-series adaptation Splinter Cell: Deathwatch in the works. That said, video game fans have much to look forward to as Netflix continues to bring beloved gaming worlds and stories to life.

The Assassin's Creed series comes from Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, The Killing). They serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. Other executive producers on the series include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dil, and Matt O’Toole. It's based on the popular video game franchise of the same name from Ubisoft, which has achieved massive success since the release of the first game in 2007.

Netflix and Ubisoft first announced their partnership in 2020 to develop content based on the franchise. According to a Netflix press release, the live-action series has been in development for nearly five years, indicating that it's been a long and carefully planned project. This Assassin’s Creed show will be the first official series to come out of that partnership.

It's described as being a fast-paced, action-packed thriller. The story centers around a secret war between two groups. One faction seeks to shape the future of humanity by control and manipulation, while the other fights to protect free will and let people choose their own paths.

Here's the show's official logline via Netflix below:

"The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

In a joint statement, co-creators Patino and Wiener expressed their excitement about getting to create the live-action series.

"We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

Unfortunately, no actors have been attached to this project just yet. However, we've already begun dream-casting potential stars, imagining which big names could step into the shadows and bring the thrilling world of Assassin’s Creed vividly to life. Now that the show has been ordered, we should eventually start hearing official casting announcements and get a clearer picture of who will lead what will surely be an epic series.

Of course, you can count on us at Show Snob to keep you constantly updated with all the latest news, casting reveals, and behind-the-scenes insights as this exciting project unfolds. But this is all that's been revealed so far about the Assassin's Creed live-action series.

