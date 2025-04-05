Netflix Pulse episode 10 recap: Do Danny and Xander end up together?

This post contains spoilers from Netflix's Pulse episode 10 from this point forward.

After the bomb that Xander dropped at the end of episode 9, it's almost impossible to just dive right into a new trauma, but that's exactly what Pulse episode 10 does. The season finale reunites us with Glenn, the ornery husband whose wife Kathryn brought their baby into the hospital in episode 8. You know, the father that Danny pushed in the lobby. They probably didn't expect to see this family back at the hospital so soon.

However, the family got into a car accident when Glenn attempted to beat a moving train. He was ultimately air lifted to Maguire after sustaining serious injuries in the collision. Glenn initially rejects care, but he's just worried about hie wife Kathryn and their son Benny, who also arrive via helicopter. Benny survived without any injuries, though Harper was right that he has pyloric stenosis. Glenn finally opens up to Danny that after going to the hospital, Benny's condition worsened and he was speeding to take him to his mom, who is a midwife. Kathryn's condition is very critical.

For the first time, Pulse uses flashbacks from some other than Danny's point of view to follow Xander's last day at Kennedy one year prior. Broussard's pushing even more patients on him in a crowded ER. While working in the emergency room, Xander cares for a Julio, a teen patient he's regularly treated, when he comes in with complications with his liver disease. His abdomen is full of fluid, which he's supposed to go to his GI doctor for, but Xander agrees to relieve his pain. That's where things go downhill.

PULSE. (L-R) Jessy Yates as Harper Simms, Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms, and Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah in Episode 110 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Danny and Xander talk about Kennedy

In the Kennedy flashback, Broussard isn't happy that Xander took on Julio as a patient in the ER for a paracentesis. There's no ultrasound machines available to aid Xander in the procedure, prompting Broussard to push him to do it without "training wheels." He'd never done this procedure without an ultrasound. The memory rings in Xander's mind as he's working on Kathryn. Julio's procedure seems to have been successful, but his parents bring him back later that day after he passed out.

Xander saves Kathryn's life before she's rushed off to surgery, something he couldn't do with Julio, who unfortunately died. The experience of saving Kathryn's life and the fear that she could still die in surgery (she doesn't) rattles Xander. Danny closes the doors of the OR after everyone leaves to give her and Xander some time alone. Xander uses the moment to tell Danny everything like he always wanted to. He admits that he thinks about Julio's death constantly and that his parents covered up the situation.

His family covered it up not only for Xander's benefit but for the preservation of their own reputations. It's an impossible situation that ultimately wasn't Xander's fault. Julio's death could have been prevented if he had been able to wait for an available ultrasound machine, but Broussard rushed him. That part of the story is glazed over and glaring, to be honest. Xander realizes his failings with Danny and apologizes about pushing her and not listening to what she needed. This is what she'd been looking for and she accepts.

They still love each other and miss their Sunday dinners. Danny entertains the idea that she could be fired from her job and they would be able to start over, from scratch, with no baggage. It's a hopeful end of this story for her. While they chat in the OR, Elijah looks on from the outside. Harper advises Elijah that he should tell Danny how he feels. But wait... There have been sparks between Harper and Elijah all season? Hmmm...

PULSE. (L-R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah in Episode 110 of Pulse | Cr. Lisa Tanner/Netflix © 2024

Who gets chief resident?

Before the party, Sanchez, who's likely to take over as ER chair, asks Cruz who she's choosing to become chief resident next year. She plays coy with him because she doesn't fully trust him. Later, when Vero is discharged, Cruz pulls Danny aside and informs her that she's not going to fire her. Rather, she's getting the chief resident position. Danny worries that appointing her will come at a cost fro Cruz, but Cruz isn't worried about that.

Even though Xander landed the attending position, he doesn't pretend to like the department's new chair, Sanchez, and Sanchez doesn't pretend to like him either. Sanchez's role as the new ER chair is announced at the party, and when it's time for him to announce the new chief resident, he doesn't say Danny's name as Cruz told him to earlier... He says Elijah to everyone's surprise and excitement. Danny gracefully congratulates Elijah before excusing herself and getting a pep talk from Cruz.

Xander finds Danny on the beach, and it's the first time all season they have been able to speak with each other from the vantage point of closure and understanding. She promises that she won't tell anyone about Kennedy, but he reveals that he turned himself in to the hospital review board. He could lose everything, but he's relieved to have told the truth. They don't get back together or end up together (except professionally), but maybe they'll be able to start over after all. As Elijah heads to the hospital to start working, Danny takes a moment for herself to swim in the ocean and smile.

PULSE. (L to R) JR Ramirez as Dr. Patrick Sanchez and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 110 of Pulse | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What else happened in Pulse episode 10:

Cole talks to Cass about his sticky situation with Soriano about Nia, and she's reads him for filth about how flippantly he treats people. Soriano yells at Cole for taking a peek at Nia outside her room post-surgery. His job is in danger.

When Cole takes Sophie off surgical service and tells her she'll be getting a new schedule, she confronts him about his behavior toward her pushing Camila away from Maguire. From the hallway, Camila overhears Sophie standing up for herself. Cole agrees with Sophie and changed her schedule so they don't work together.

Cruz's daughter Vero finally leaves the hospital to a crowd of applause and hugs from the hospital staff.

Sophie found Camila's missing earring and pleads with her to stay at Maguire. Turns out, Camila had already decided to stay. Unfortunately, Sophie's heartbroken when she meets Camila's male fiancé. She had developed a crush on Camila.

Watch Pulse only on Netflix.