Netflix Pulse episode 5 recap: Does Xander still have feelings for Danny?

This post contains spoilers from Netflix's Pulse episode 5 from this point forward.

After the all of the fireworks that blew up in Danny's face in episode 3, Pulse episode 5 opens with Danny bringing Harper a peace offering muffin and an apology. The sisters quickly bury the hatchet, and Harper invites Danny to a party the residents are throwing. Danny doesn't want to go, and who could blame her?

Before the residents finally get to leave the hospital after the longest shift ever, they jump into helping the victims of a car accident. They presume the male and female victims are husband and wife, but there's much more to the story. Based on the evidence of their injuries, the doctors deduce that the man was performing oral sex on the woman while she was driving when they crashed. Luis also reveals they aren't married to each other.

Cam Fuentes (Geraldo Celasco), the officer who brought in the car accident victims Christina and Mateo, has an obvious crush on Danny, but she's not receptive to his flirtations. Danny checks on Christina (Joey Marie Urbina) and she asks if her husband knows about Mateo (Ben Darby), explaining the circumstances of their affair. Christina's vulnerability with Danny sparks a memory about Xander.

PULSE. Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms in Episode 105 of Pulse | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Danny wanted to tell HR from the start

The flashback takes place after their hookup in her car, but instead of jumping right into a secret romance, Danny wants to report their relationship to HR to do it the right way. Xander fears that telling HR would allow for everyone to know about them and share their opinions, especially those about Danny trying to "sleep her way up" (which is not what she's doing). Xander agrees that they can report it, but his argument otherwise leaves Danny pondering what she wants to do.

After getting Christina's blood to test for a DUI investigation, Cam continues to flirt with Danny before leaving the hospital. But she notices that he needs stitches in his abdomen (from an injury that isn't explained). While stitching him up, Danny and Cam open up about their parents and start to form a connection. He's persistent about taking her out, but she won't put her guard down since they met in a professional setting.

Just as Christina's husband arrives, her condition takes a turn for the worse. Danny gives Harper a confidence boost by calling her in to float a pacer wire to Christina's heart. Following the procedure, Danny clears the air with Elijah. He's upset that in the past, they kissed, and she said she doesn't date people she works with. Cut to Danny not telling him she was seeing Xander. They also have a disagreement about the chief resident job. It's a lot of hurt feelings and miscommunication. Danny isn't in the wrong. Sorry, Elijah!

Christina's husband realizes what happened between his wife and Mateo, but still chooses to stand by her side. Cam leaves a coffee for Danny with his number on it and the words "nothing personal," but she throws the cup in the trash before heading home. Once at home, she has a deserved glass of wine and remembers showing up at the restaurant's bar during Xander's dinner meeting. She's wearing a little black dress that distracts him.

He meets her in the bathroom, and she throws their situation in his face. Realizing that their relationship could hurt his career too, they agree not to report to HR and set ground rules. Oh, and they also hook up in the bathroom. The memory prompts her to wear the same dress on a night out with Cam. Xander was hoping she'd show up at the residents' party, which he leaves to tell his "ex-girlfriend" something. When he pulls up outside her house, he spots her kissing Cam and drives away. Little does he know, it was just one date.

PULSE. (L to R) Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez and Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan in Episode 105 of Pulse | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What happens in Pulse episode 5:

Harper isn't able to use the bathroom before her shift begins. She cares for a young girl with a broken arm, and the parents don't trust her call to sedate with ketamine before resetting the arm. Harper successfully helps the little girl, but she and the parents did not get along. Unfortunately, Harper had an accident because she wasn't able to get her self-cath kit in time.

Sophie takes point on a ruptured triple A (abdominal aortic aneurysm) and works alongside Camila. The 99-year-old patient came from a nearby nursing home, and there's little hope. She doesn't have a DNR.

Sophie contacts the woman's daughter, who begs to keep her alive so she can say goodbye. Sadly, the woman dies before the daughter arrives. Sophie has to deliver the heartbreaking news. It's hard on Sophie, and it's Camila who comforts her as a friend in spite of the tension between them.

Keep a close watch on Harper and Elijah continuing to grow closer, especially after working together and Elijah stood up for her to the disrespectful parents. Cole seems to notice their bond, too.

Watch Pulse only on Netflix.