Netflix Pulse episode 6 recap: The truth about Danny's dad

Yes, this is the same show. Pulse episode 6 opens on doctors we haven't met before performing surgery and it's going south. We'll surely meet back up with them later, but Danny wakes up thinking about four months ago when she joined Xander in the shower. She's beginning to freak out because at over five months, it's her longest relationship. In reality, she reaches over at the empty side of her bed.

Danny's day begins with a visit from Harper and a breakfast delivery. She knows she's buttering her up to join her to check on their father. It's not the only breakfast delivery of the morning as Cole brings Nia her breakfast. She tries to slowing their attraction down since she's a patient, but he points out that she won't be a patient for much longer. It's his day off and he brings up the golfing... but not that he's taking Cass. Before heading to golf, he never asks Cass anything personal, and they might not get the chance since Soriano calls him into a VIP surgical consult.

A new trauma comes in and it's the patient from the cold open, Patricia Acosta, who was in the middle of receiving a breast augmentation and liposuction and started crashing. There are a lot of complications, and Sophie's tracking down the plastic surgeon, Dr. Pittman (Peter Zizzo). Cruz determines Patricia needs to be in the OR immediately and requests Sophie to scrub in with her. A much-needed win for Sophie!

Danny and Harper visit their dad

Danny and Harper arrive at their father's house and they find him in the living room. Matty seems to have been sitting in a chair for possibly days as he hides a bottle of urine. He claims that he threw his back out fixing the windows from the storm. Danny criticizes him and they start fighting, forcing Harper to mediate. While Harper dumps the urine and notices his unconsumed pills, Danny tries (keyword: tries) to talk to him.

She claims that he purposefully left his phone upstairs so he wouldn't be able to answer it and make Harper worry, and he knows that since Harper can't go up the stairs, Danny would have to come with her. Matty calls her a "b-tch," which is extremely uncalled for. He only allows Harper to look at his legs because Danny called him out yet again for leaving his congestive heart failure untreated and making his condition far worse.

A flashback to happier times with Xander finds him and Danny on their five-month anniversary date to her favorite restaurant: the bowling alley with the nostalgic grilled cheese, which she told him about months before. He rented out the whole bowling alley for their date. The owner remembered her and Harper from childhood. When he asks how she's doing, Danny hesitates, clearly thinking about Harper being paralyzed, but Xander responds for her and says that they are both doctors now. One point for Xander.

Cruz and Sophie operate on Patricia and bash on Dr. Pittman, who does the bare minimum at Maguire so he can put the hospital on his card. He also lacerated Patricia's liver, and Sophie uses the Pringle maneuver to save her life. She gets major props from Cruz, which she definitely needed. Cruz confronts Pittman about not accompanying Patricia to the hospital and revokes his privileges from practicing at Maguire and using its name.

Harper's more optimistic about Matty's condition than Danny, and Danny clearly wants to help her sister see their father the way she does. Danny disagrees with Harper's assessment of Matty's legs and calls 9-1-1. It's Matty and Harper vs. Danny. No one agrees to send him to the hospital, so Danny leaves. Before she does, she and Harper have another argument outside, and it all comes down Danny blaming their dad for pushing Harper down the stairs. Harper blames Danny about the fall because she was defending her sister in a fight with their father.

When they finally calm down during their argument, Danny hears the record player playing music in the house. She rushes in to find Matty unconscious on the floor. Well, now she has to call an ambulance. They take him to Maguire, where Elijah helps Danny and Harper care for him. If they hadn't brought him in, he could have died. But Harper's still mad at Danny. Later that night, Danny visits Matty. She doesn't say anything. They just sit together.

What else happened in Pulse episode 6:

When Vero asks what happened to her, Cruz doesn't tell the full story and changes the subject to her tattoo. After saving Patricia's life and give her mother closure, Cruz and Vero are finally honest with each other.

Camila brings Sophie a muffin to brighten her day and pokes fun at how she's sitting. Later, Camila inspires Sophie to present herself with more confidence. But she, Luis, and Gabriel discover that Sophie used to compete in pageants. She owns it though!

Cole and Soriano help their VIP patient, a condo developer Mr. Morris, who's colon cancer was in remission but fears recurrence. It's not his cancer returning... He has an air freshener can in his rectum. Soriano isn't surprised; this isn't the first time, but Morris' wife can't know.

After surgery, Cole calls Cass, but she's already in bed. He stays at the hospital, which gives him the chance to check on Nia. He's so down bad for her, and she makes him want to be a good guy. Follow this feeling, Cole!

