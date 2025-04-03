Pulse parents guide: Nudity, medical gore, and other content warnings

Netflix's first English-language original medical drama procedural Pulse made its premiere on Thursday, April 3, and those who love the medical drama genre shouldn't waste a moment to start their binge-watch. From intriguing medical cases to juicy interpersonal challenges among the hospital's staff to mysterious secrets from the past, the series will have you hooked.

Willa Fitzgerald stars in Pulse as Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms, who finds herself promoted to chief resident of Maguire Hospital after the previous chief resident was suspended. Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) steps down from his position in the wake of sexual harassment allegations lodged against him. Keep in mind, this all happens as a hurricane barrels toward Miami.

But before tuning into the brand-new medical drama that everyone will surely be talking about, it's understandable to want to know what you're getting into. Is there nudity? Are there sex scenes? How gory are the surgeries and medical procedures. We're sharing a spoiler-free explanation of the show's age rating for prospective viewers to be aware of what they will see.

PULSE. (L-R) Jack Bannon as Tom Cole and Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan Episode 102 of Pulse | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Pulse earns its TV-MA age rating from Netflix

According to the official Pulse page on Netflix, the streamer has given the series an age rating of TV-MA for language. The series is only appropriate for mature audiences because of its language and other themes and imagery. There aren't any other categories listed for the age rating, though there are definitely things like nudity and medical gore to look out for. Take a closer look at what contributes to the show's TV-MA rating with our explanation below!

Sex and nudity

Pulse doesn't feature any explicit sex scenes, though there are some scenes that feature male and female characters kissing with the intention and implication of having sex. The series doesn't feature any female nudity, but there's an instance in the first episode of male rear nudity. A male character is in the shower, and a female character opens the shower curtain to reveal the man's backside. Other instances of nudity are simply modest inclusions of shirtless men and women in bikinis.

Language

Because it's a medical drama on Netflix, Pulse is able to use heightened language. The doctors often use profanity to express themselves, but it's not too excessive. There's a scene in episode 6 where a female character is arguing with a male character and he calls her a "b-tch." Other instances of heightened language involve discussions about medical cases that could be potentially disturbing to some viewers if you're a bit squeamish around medical talk.

Content and triggering warnings

Speaking of medical cases and talk, Pulse doesn't shy away from depicting patients who are in critical condition and undergoing treatment. A lot of the show's patients were victims of disasters and show up at the emergency room covered in blood and wounds. There are patients with stab wounds, broken bones, and other serious ailments. Pulse gets into the treatment with the doctors, showing intubations and other life-saving medicine that could be triggering for viewers.

Additionally, the season-long story arc involves a woman grappling with the ramifications of reporting a male colleague for sexual harassment, which could also be triggering for some viewers. The series touches on issues and themes like death, parental relationships, disability, and other serious topics that could inspire viewers to feel uneasy. Additionally, the season begins with a large hurricane impacting a coastal area. If you have recently been through a natural disaster, proceed with caution.

Watch Pulse only on Netflix.