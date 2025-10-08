Netflix releases posthumous Famous Last Words interview with Dr. Jane Goodall

Netflix launched their new docuseries Famous Last Words last Friday, featuring in-depth interviews with notable figures. The catch: episodes of the series will only release after the subject's death. The late scientist, human and animal rights activist, and universal educator Jane Goodall was interviewed for the series. Her episode was released shortly after her Oct. 1 passing.

Host Brad Falchuk discusses several matters with Goodall in a room without cameramen, ensuring that her words would not be shared with the world until after her death was made public. Netflix held true to this promise, waiting to release the interview until Oct. 3, 2025.

Here is what was discussed behind those closed doors:

"Don't give up. There is a future for you. Do your best while you're still on this beautiful planet Earth that I look down upon from where I am now," Goodall said.

Falchuk discusses the concept of the interview with Goodall, first reminding her that the words spoken during their interview would not be shared until her death, and that she can therefore say anything without personal consequence. As the subject matter was of course very heavy, Falchuk treated the sensitive topic with gentleness and respect, while also not needlessly avoiding the difficult conversation.

The interview also goes in-depth about many aspects of Goodall's personal history, beginning with some anecdotes from her childhood and her early fascination with nature. Goodall tells about the inspirations in her life that led her to accomplish what she did, crediting her mother as a constant encouraging force for Jane's dreams and aspirations.

Falchuk also provides a detailed summary of many of Goodall's connections and accomplishments, especially emphasizing her groundbreaking discoveries with the nature of chimpanzees and their ability to use tools and think for themselves.

Goodall also does not shy away from some thoughts on the modern state of the world, especially with the unfiltered nature of the interview. When asked about people she dislikes, Goodall humorously mentions several world leaders who she wishes she could "send off in a spaceship". She uses this to describe the similarities in nature between chimps and humans, and the way that leaders in both species take power.

The interview ends with Falchuk leaving the room and allowing Goodall to deliver a powerful speech that not a soul would hear until her passing. She uses the opportunity to encourage the value of purpose, hope, and responsibility on anybody listening. She also emphasizes her belief that there is life and consciousness after death, and promises the world that she is watching from where she is now.

The full posthumous interview is now streaming on Netflix.