Netflix renews ridiculously overhyped comedy series for season 3 (and it's coming back soon)

Yet another season is on the way! Netflix has officially renewed the workplace comedy series Tires for another run. A Tires season 3 is officially happening, which means fans can look forward to more hilarious antics from Will and Shane.

The season 3 renewal comes just a little less than a month after the season 2 premiere, which was on June 5. According to Variety, the upcoming third season will be making its way to Netflix sometime in 2026. Although an official release date was not announced, anticipation is already building. Many fans are hoping for an early 2026 release, but production schedules and other factors may affect the exact timing. Don't fret. We'll get back to you with the release date once it is announced.

Tires was created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever. If you're into stand-up comedy, you're probably already familiar with Gillis. Besides Tires, he has his very own stand-up special on Netflix titled Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, which was released in 2023.

(L to R) Steve Gerben as Will and Shane Gillis as Shane in Episode 203 of Tires | Netflix

The first season of Tires was released back in May 2024 to a mix of reactions, with some viewers praising its offbeat humor while others found it polarizing. However, it wasn't received well by most critics. In fact, it received a Tomatometer score of 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting generally negative reviews. But despite the negative critical response, the show still found a dedicated fan base and enough streaming success to justify Netflix renewing it for a second installment.

Now that the second season is out, the show seems to be doing much better this time around. Critics and viewers alike appear to be enjoying the new installment based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores. That's why it doesn't come as a surprise that Netflix has given the green light for a third season.

Tires centers on Will, who is an anxious and inexperienced heir to an auto repair business. He tries to improve the company despite constant challenges from Shane, his cousin and now an employee. Gerben stars in the leading role of Will, while Gillis plays Shane. Also in the cast are Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, Thomas Haden Church, and many others.

Now that Tires has been renewed for a third season, we should start seeing updates on production progress and casting news soon. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news as it drops, so keep checking back with Show Snob for the freshest info.

