Netflix saves iconic children's television show after unfortunate ending on Max

There are certain shows that arguably should never end because of how much joy, comfort, and timeless lessons they bring to audiences of all ages. One of those shows is Sesame Street, a kids' television series that has shaped generations with its lovable characters, educational content, and positive messages.

Back in December 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would not renew its deal to premiere new episodes of Sesame Street on Max, marking the end of an era for the iconic show on the platform. If you weren't aware, Sesame Street aired on HBO from 2016 to 2020. In 2019, Sesame Workshop, the show's producer, signed a five-year agreement to bring the series to HBO Max, the platform that later rebranded as Max. Now that we've reached the five-year mark, the deal has officially come to an end and WBD has decided not to re-up. This, of course, had fans worried about the future of the beloved series and what would happen to its legacy moving forward.

Well, worry no more because Netflix has officially stepped in to save Sesame Street, securing exclusive rights to premiere new episodes starting with season 56, while also gaining access to older episodes and the ability to expand the brand through video games. This deal between Netflix and Sesame Workshop was announced on May 19. It's also worth noting that even though Netflix now has the exclusive premiere rights for streaming globally, new episodes will still air on PBS Stations and PBS Kids platforms in the U.S. on the same day, ensuring access for families who rely on public television.

While it's unknown how many past episodes Netflix will obtain, it seems the streaming giant has secured rights to a substantial portion of the Sesame Street library. According to Variety, Netflix will have the rights to stream 90 hours of older Sesame Street episodes. The older seasons (seasons 1-45) of the popular kids' series had episodes that ran for about an hour each. This means Netflix could offer roughly 90 full episodes from the show's rich history.

When Sesame Street season 56 premieres on Netflix later this year, it won't be exactly how fans remember it. The show is getting a fresh update with shorter stories, new animated segments, and exciting ways for kids to interact with their favorite characters. Each episode will focus on one single 11-minute story. There will also be a new animated segment called “Tales From 123," where viewers get a peek inside the famous apartment building on Sesame Street where Elmo, Cookie Monster, and their friends live.

The upcoming season will also introduce some new changes to its format while bringing back popular segments that fans love, such as Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Additionally, the new season will have interactive and fun elements such as Cookie Monster opening his own Cookie Cart and an exploration of Abby’s Fairy Garden.

