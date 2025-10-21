Netflix saves struggling Prime Video quiz show

There is some great news for fans of quiz shows. One on streaming has just landed a second season, but it’s not staying at the same home.

In a world where TV shows are canceled instantly, it’s rare that a streaming platform steps in to save a show. We’ve had a few big ones over the years, such as The Expanse and Lucifer, but they tend to have one thing in common: they go from broadcast to streaming.

It’s much harder for a streaming platform to save a show from another streamer. It’s all to do with the contracts and agreements when it comes to the earlier seasons. The great thing about quiz shows is that you don’t need to watch a previous season to get caught up, and that’s why this latest move works.

Netflix saves an Amazon quiz series

Back in December 2024, Prime Video brought a new take on a popular quiz show. Colin Jost hosted Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and it was certainly a fun take. Sadly, it didn’t seem to take off quite as expected, and it wasn’t that surprising to not hear anything about it afterward.

Well, now there’s some good news. Pop Culture Jeopardy season 2 is happening, but it’s on the move. Netflix will get the exclusive streaming rights for the new episodes.

There’s no word from Deadline one what’s going to happen with the first season, but it will likely remain on Amazon. After all, the contract issue is sure to come up. This show doesn’t require you to watch the first season, but I do highly recommend it if you like to put your pop culture knowledge to the test.

Colin Jost could return for Pop Culture Jeopardy! season 2

As of right now, Jost, who hosted the first season, is in talks to return as the host of the second season. It makes sense. Saturday Night Live fans love him, and there was something about his attempts to rap that just made the series so great.

Netflix has confirmed that Pop Culture Jeopardy! season 2 will arrive on the streamer in 2026. No date has been set just yet.

Wait, what is Pop Culture Jeopardy!?

The series is a take on the long-standing and popular quiz show Jeopardy!. Instead of topics such as history, science, and word fun, this series puts pop culture knowledge to the test. Yes, there’s some history, but it’s linked to movies and actors, while the word fun is linked to music or books.

In another twist, players aren’t individuals. They enter as teams of three, and there’s a gradual knock-out stage before the top teams go head-to-head.

Even as someone who works in the entertainment industry, I struggled with some of the questions, and it was a lot of fun keeping up with the series.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is available to stream on Prime Video and will move to Netflix for season 2.