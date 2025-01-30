Your favorite Netflix shows will be back with new seasons this year (see the list so far!)

Netflix has already started 2025 on a strong note with the releases of big shows like Missing You, American Primeval, The Night Agent season 2, and The Recruit season 2. But the best is yet to come on Netflix in 2025, as the streamer has officially unveiled all of the shows that fans can get excited to binge-watch throughout the year.

On Wednesday, Jan. 30, Netflix unleashed a flood of updates about its forthcoming film and series slate for the remainder of 2025, which included long-awaited release dates for popular titles like Ginny & Georgia season 3 and the final season of Squid Game. In addition to sharing release dates, Netflix also confirmed that a number of shows will return with new seasons this year.

Watch Netflix's teaser for what's coming up next in 2025 and check out the list of returning shows below!

Netflix confirms hit shows returning in 2025

On top of June release dates for Ginny & Georgia and Squid Game, Netflix also dates two additional hit series: the second part of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black and the highly anticipated second season of Michelle Buteau's Survival of the Thickest. Both the drama series and the romantic comedy will make their returns in March, setting spring up for success with You season 5's arrival in April.

However, not every show that Netflix confirmed would be released in 2025 received an official release date or release timeline. But it's exciting to learn that the streamer plans to bring back most of our favorite shows as soon as possible, including some of the newest breakout series like Nobody Wants This, My Life with the Walter Boys, and A Man on the Inside.

Take a closer look at the Netflix shows confirmed to return in 2025 (so far):

A Man on the Inside season 2

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 (March 6)

(March 6) Big Mouth season 8

Black Mirror season 7

The Diplomat season 3

Emily in Paris season 5

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7

FUBAR season 2

Ginny & Georgia season 3 (June 5)

(June 5) Monster season 3

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

Nobody Wants This season 2

The Sandman season 2

Squid Game season 3 (June 27)

(June 27) Stranger Things season 5

Survival of the Thickest season 2 (March 27)

(March 27) Tires season 2

The Vince Staples Show season 2

Wednesday season 2

The Witcher season 4

You season 5 (April 24)

Some of these shows have had longer than normal waits between seasons, mostly due to the impacts and postponements the industry faced in the wake of the actors' and writers' strikes in 2023. But it's thrilling to see some of these shows get back on a normal schedule. We won't have to keep waiting for Emily in Paris season 5 and Stranger Things season 5, and there (hopefully) won't be longer than a year between seasons of Nobody Wants This and A Man on the Inside.

Beyond the returning series that everyone's most anticipating, Netflix will debut a shocking number of new shows in 2025, too. Virgin River and Yellowstone-esque romantic drama Ransom Canyon, Claire Danes thriller The Beast in Me, Lena Dunham's rom-com Too Much, Tina Fey and Steve Carell comedy The Four Seasons, and Toni Collette drama Wayward are some of the enticing new shows heading straight for our watch lists throughout 2025. But there are so many more!

While looking over the above list, you will probably notice some major shows missing. Bridgerton season 4, Virgin River season 7, Outer Banks season 5, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, and more fan-favorites have likely been delayed for release in 2026. Still, it's worth noting that nothing's set in stone and shows could arrive sooner (or even later) than expected. Netflix also made no mention of The Night Agent season 3's estimated release, so we'll have to keep an eye on that one.

There will definitely be more release date announcements coming from Netflix in the weeks ahead, along with first-looks, teasers, trailers, and so much more exciting information about all of the returning favorites and the new shows as well. Stay tuned for more streaming news and updates from Show Snob!